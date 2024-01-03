en English
Education

110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam

On January 3rd, in the province of Tra Vinh, Southern Vietnam, a beacon of hope was ignited for 110 academically outstanding but disadvantaged students, as they were awarded scholarships valued at 1 million VND (approximately 40.8 USD) each. These scholarships were distributed by three organizations, each with its unique focus and mission.

Entities Behind the Scholarships

The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, named after an ethnic Mong man from Dien Bien province, provided the majority of the scholarships. Specifically, 55 ethnic minority students were the beneficiaries. Since its establishment in 1999, the Vu A Dinh fund has been actively supporting exceptionally talented students from ethnic minority regions across Vietnam, thereby bolstering the nation’s pool of skilled human resources.

The “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club, another significant contributor, awarded 35 scholarships to students hailing from coastal areas. This club, known for its commitment towards children of fishermen facing hardships, has been offering scholarships that serve as a lifeline for many families.

(Read Also: SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam: Honoring Resilience and Innovation in the Business Community)

The remaining 20 scholarships were given to children of border guard soldiers, underscoring the nation’s commitment to support the families of those safeguarding its frontiers.

The Impact and Significance of the Scholarships

Truong My Hoa, the former Vice President of Vietnam and the current Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh scholarship fund, graced the scholarship awards ceremony. She emphasized the scholarships’ role in encouraging the recipients to continue excelling in their studies and to strive to be exemplary students and individuals.

Since 2010, more than 1,100 scholarships have been presented to underprivileged students in Tra Vinh by the Vu A Dinh fund and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club. The Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Le Thanh Binh, acknowledged the significant impact of the scholarships, which have helped students overcome obstacles and chase their dreams.

(Read Also: Ho Chi Minh City Sees Tourism Surge in New Year’s Holiday)

Additional Aid

Aside from the scholarships, the Vanguard teenager and children newspaper, Thieu nien tien phong va nhi dong, donated 15 bicycles, each valued at 2 million VND, to assist disadvantaged children in the province. These bicycles will provide a crucial means of transportation, enabling these children to attend school more regularly and feasibly.

Read More

Education Social Issues Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

