Veteran Outdoors Editor Brad Dokken Honored with Aquatic Resource Conservation Award

Brad Dokken, a seasoned outdoors editor at the Grand Forks Herald, has been bestowed the prestigious Aquatic Resource Conservation Award by the Dakota Chapter of the American Fisheries Society. This recognition underscores Dokken's unwavering dedication to enlightening the public about fisheries issues, a commitment that has spanned over three decades.

A Passion for Conservation: The Dokken Legacy

Dokken's journey began in 1985 when he joined the Grand Forks Herald. Born and raised in Roseau, Minnesota, Dokken's fascination with the outdoors was nurtured in the region's diverse landscapes. His education at Bemidji State University further honed his passion for nature and its preservation. In 1988, he assumed the role of outdoors editor, a position he has held ever since.

Dokken's work transcends mere reportage. He connects with readers by weaving conservation, purpose, and a dash of fun into his narratives. This unique approach has resonated with the community, making him a trusted voice in the realm of fisheries and wildlife conservation.

Beyond the Outdoors: Dokken's Impact on Regional News

While Dokken is renowned for his outdoors coverage, his influence extends beyond this domain. He frequently contributes news stories about issues affecting northeast North Dakota, northern Minnesota, and the communities along the Canada border. His ability to navigate complex regional matters has made him an invaluable asset to the Herald and its readership.

A Deserved Accolade: The Aquatic Resource Conservation Award

The Aquatic Resource Conservation Award is a testament to Dokken's tireless efforts in communicating fisheries issues. This recognition from the Dakota Chapter of the American Fisheries Society adds to his growing list of accolades, which includes the Ducks Unlimited Conservation Communication Award (2020) and the Conservation Communicator of the Year award by the North Dakota Wildlife Federation (2021).

As Dokken continues his mission to inform and educate the public about fisheries and conservation, his impact on the Grand Forks Herald and its readers will undoubtedly persist. His work serves as a reminder of the power of journalism in shaping public understanding and engagement with critical environmental issues.

