In a significant stride towards improving the welfare of local communities in the Guárico state of Venezuela, substantial headway has been made in enhancing water supply and sewage management systems. The reactivation of two key water wells, No. 4 and No. 6, in the Las Mercedes del Llano parish, Juan Jos Rondón municipality, is set to significantly ameliorate living conditions for over 60% of the local population.

Reactivating Wells: A Direct Aid to Families

The refurbishment work carried out on these vital water sources entailed replacing worn out components and the installation of a new 75 HP submersible pump in well No. 6. This particular initiative will directly benefit 9 families. These restorative actions were taken in response to reports made by the community via the VenApp application, a key component of the 1x10 system of Good Government.

Political Acknowledgment and Support

Local mayor, Raúl Rangel, expressed gratitude for the significant contributions of President Nicolás Maduro and Governor José Vázquez in addressing the pressing water issues plaguing the region. In the Esteros de Camagún municipality, over a thousand families stand to benefit from a newly installed 10 HP pump in the La Paraita community's water well.

Addressing Sewage Concerns

In the bustling city of Calabozo, Francisco de Miranda municipality, more than 500 families will witness improved living conditions with the reactivation of a sewage pumping station. The project included the installation of 800 liters per minute submersible pumping equipment and various enhancements to the existing system.

These collective efforts underscore the commitment of the local government to improving public services and fostering a healthier living environment for its citizens.