en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA

Asset manager VR Capital is seeking the green light from a New York federal court to proceed with its lawsuit against Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), the state-owned oil firm of Venezuela. The crux of the legal battle revolves around allegations of fraud connected to the issuance of approximately $2 billion in senior secured notes, a contention that resolutely places PDVSA in the crosshairs of scrutiny.

Shifting Blame Not a Defense, Claims VR Capital

VR Capital’s central argument asserts that PDVSA’s attempt to shift blame onto its previous leadership is a ploy to evade responsibility. The asset manager postulates that the oil giant cannot absolve itself of liability simply by pointing fingers at its former management team. The lawsuit is a bold attempt to hold PDVSA accountable for the alleged fraudulent actions that cloud the issuance of the notes.

Details of Allegations Remain Under Wraps

The intricate details outlining the specific allegations of fraud, as well as the defenses put forth by PDVSA, remain undisclosed. The lack of information about the nature of the accusations and the counter-arguments heightens the suspense surrounding this high-stakes legal standoff.

Anticipation Builds Around Court’s Decision

The court’s ruling on whether to dismiss the case or allow it to proceed is eagerly awaited, with repercussions set to ripple through both VR Capital and PDVSA. The outcome could have significant implications for the oil company, potentially impacting its reputation and financial standing. Similarly, for VR Capital, victory would mean a successful challenge against a state-owned entity, while defeat could raise questions about its legal strategy.

0
Business Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
McKesson Corporation Reportedly Mulling Over Sale of Canadian Drugstore Chain Rexall
McKesson Corporation, a prominent player in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, is reportedly considering the sale of Rexall, the Canadian drugstore chain, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news, first reported by The Globe and Mail, comes as a surprise given McKesson’s previous acquisition of Rexall Health from the Katz Group in 2016. The
McKesson Corporation Reportedly Mulling Over Sale of Canadian Drugstore Chain Rexall
Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts
7 mins ago
Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts
Amit Jeswani Dissects Q3 Earnings Expectations in the IT Sector
8 mins ago
Amit Jeswani Dissects Q3 Earnings Expectations in the IT Sector
B.C. Ferries for Sale: A Tale of Failed Ambitions and Wasted Millions
4 mins ago
B.C. Ferries for Sale: A Tale of Failed Ambitions and Wasted Millions
Primebook Declares FY24 Financial Results and Plans for Expansion
6 mins ago
Primebook Declares FY24 Financial Results and Plans for Expansion
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
7 mins ago
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
2 mins
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
3 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
3 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
5 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
5 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
7 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
9 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
10 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
10 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app