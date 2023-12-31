Venezuelan Businesses Launch ‘Route of Pagan Temples’ to Boost Sales Amid Economic Woes

In the heart of Caracas, Venezuela, a group of bars and restaurants is pioneering a unique initiative to survive amid ongoing economic hardship. These establishments have joined hands to curate an eight-hour tour, entitled the Route of Pagan Temples, with an aim to boost their dwindling sales in the face of persistent inflation.

Reviving Business through Cultural Excursion

Costing $80 per person, the tour ushers customers through two restaurants and seven bars, offering them a chance to sample an assortment of foods and beverages, including tapas, croquettes, and potato tortilla. Beyond mere gastronomy, the tour offers a private commute between the venues, creating a seamless experience for the patrons.

The initiative, birthed by the businesses themselves, seeks to bring these establishments into the spotlight and sustain them in an increasingly challenging economic landscape. The government’s decision to loosen control of the economy in 2019 provided some respite for businesses. However, they have experienced lower sales this year due to wage payment delays and rampant inflation.

Connecting the Past and Present

The Route of Pagan Temples is not just about boosting business; it’s about rebuilding connections. The tour culminates in a vibrant part of Caracas, brimming with street musicians and echoes of local history. It aims to help people reconnect with their cultural roots and bridge the divide between different parts of the city.

Attracting Global Attention

The innovative approach has not only resonated with locals but also attracted foreign visitors, bolstering the businesses’ customer base. As the world watches, the Route of Pagan Temples stands as a testament to resilience and creativity in the face of adversity.

