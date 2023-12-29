Venezuela Stages Military Exercise in Response to British Warship

Earlier this week, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro ordered a defensive military exercise involving over 5,600 military personnel in response to Britain sending a warship to waters off Guyana. Maduro described the impending arrival of the British ship HMS Trent to Guyana’s shores as a ‘threat’ to Venezuela. The warship’s deployment has escalated tensions between the two South American nations, who are currently involved in a border dispute over the Essequibo, a sparsely populated region the size of Florida with vast oil deposits.

Essequibo Dispute Heats Up

The territorial dispute is centered around the Essequibo, an oil-rich region claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana. Recently, Maduro initiated legal maneuvers to establish a Venezuelan province in the region, further fueling tensions. In a referendum, Venezuelan voters backed the move to make Essequibo a new Venezuelan state, rejecting the jurisdiction of the international court of justice.

A Threatening Maneuver

Maduro’s decision to order a military exercise is seen as a direct response to the UK’s deployment of the patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana. The Venezuelan President termed this move as a military threat from London and ordered the activation of a joint defensive action of the armed forces off the coast of Essequibo.

International Reactions

The international community, including the UK, has reiterated the need for respect for sovereign borders. The UK foreign minister emphasized the importance of not escalating the situation further, while Guyana’s President labeled Venezuela’s moves as a ‘grave threat to international peace and security’. Despite the rising tensions, both countries have agreed not to resort to force to settle the dispute.