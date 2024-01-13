en English
Algeria

Venezuela and Algeria Forge New Energy Partnership

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Venezuela and Algeria Forge New Energy Partnership

Two OPEC members, Venezuela and Algeria, have taken a significant step in the global energy sector. They have agreed to fortify their cooperation, aiming to bolster their position in the volatile oil market, maintain stability in oil prices, and address shared challenges and opportunities. This strategic partnership reflects their commitment to maintaining balance in the global oil markets, often impacted by geopolitical factors and fluctuating demands.

Strengthening Ties and Economic Stability

This new partnership seeks to amplify their collaboration in various areas such as oil and gas production, joint investment opportunities, and sharing of technology and expertise. Their focus is not merely on leveraging their substantial oil and gas reserves, but also on promoting economic growth and stability. The energy cooperation is projected to contribute to the diversification of their economies and could potentially lead to a more substantial influence within OPEC and the global energy landscape.

Implications on the Global Oil Market

In December 2023, OPEC+ countries produced 42.73 million barrels of crude oil per day, an increase of 130,000 barrels daily, indicating the potential impact of this cooperative move. Furthermore, speculators have increased their bullish bets on higher oil prices following OPEC+’s unexpected production cut, leading to the second-largest increase in net-wagers on record last week.

The Road Ahead

While the Brent price forecasts for 2024 and 2025 have been lowered, prices are still expected to remain above $70 per barrel in 2024 due to OPEC+ keeping global oil markets balanced. OPEC+ has committed to cutting 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024, with the possibility of extending these cuts throughout 2024 and starting to taper them in H2 2025. This agreement between Venezuela and Algeria, therefore, not only strengthens their own economies but also plays a crucial role in maintaining balance in the global oil markets.

Algeria Energy Venezuela
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Algeria

