Turning to Nature: Venezuela's Fight Against Invasive Coral Species

In an innovative approach to preserving biodiversity, the Environmental Ombudsman's Office in Anzoátegui, Venezuela, has turned to nature for answers. The target: Unomia Stolonifera, an invasive coral species wreaking havoc in the Mochima National Park. Affecting over 80% of the park's biodiversity, the coral has disrupted local fish migration and spawning patterns, casting a shadow over the livelihoods of fishermen who depend on these waters.

Natural Predators to the Rescue

During a recent inspection on Chimana Grande island, nature offered a glimmer of hope. Three potential natural predators to the invasive coral were identified - a sea cucumber, an unnamed snail species, and a fish known locally as 'cachama negra'. These species, it is believed, could inhibit the rapid growth and spread of the coral, bringing balance back to the ecosystem.

A Collaborative Effort

This initiative has not been a solitary endeavor. It has received backing from various quarters - local fishermen, environmental groups like the Turimiquire Civil Association, the National Parks Institute (Inparques), the Ministry of Ecosocialism (Minec), and ecology experts. Echoing their sentiments, environmental activist Jos Daniel Jiménez emphasized the importance of these ongoing studies to assess the impact of these potential predator species on the coral.

Logistical Support: The Missing Piece

Despite the promising potential of these natural alternatives, the Ombudsman's Office has stressed the need for logistical support. Efforts to date have been self-funded, which has limited the scope and scale of the project. The fight against the invasive Unomia Stolonifera is far from over, but with a little help, there's hope that the tide can be turned.