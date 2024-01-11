San Sebastián International Fair 2024: Binational Parade Promotes Economic and Cultural Unity

The San Sebastián International Fair 2024 is set to host a significant event, the Binational Parade, that seeks to foster unity among the horsemen’s guild and producers along the Colombian-Venezuelan border. The event, scheduled for January 12, is a clear representation of the theme of economic and cultural unity between the two nations.

Unity Through Economic Integration and Genetic Exchange

With over 500 horses expected to participate, the parade is not just a cultural display but also a symbol of economic integration. Of the participating horses, 100 are expected to come from Colombia, with the remainder hailing from various states of Venezuela. This event is aimed at promoting genetic exchange, reflecting the interconnectedness of the regional productive sectors.

Reviving Traditions and Strengthening Guilds

The parade is not just about horses and horsemen. It’s a tradition that goes beyond the parade route, from Avenida Rotaria near Seniat to the bullring, passing through multiple locations in the capital city. More than just a spectacle, it’s a tradition being revived and a demonstration of strength from various guilds — all with the support and impetus of the regional government.

A Call to Producers, Locals, and Visitors

Juan Carlos Becerra, the event director of the Horsemen’s Association and the organizer of the parade, has extended an invitation to producers, locals, and visitors. Becerra emphasized the importance of this event in encouraging the regional productive sectors to participate in this grand display of unity and tradition. The Binational Parade is not just about the horses or the horsemen, it’s about the essence of Táchira and the San Sebastián International Fair.