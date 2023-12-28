en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Repsol Bolsters Control Over Oil Ventures in Venezuela: A Strategic Shift

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
Repsol Bolsters Control Over Oil Ventures in Venezuela: A Strategic Shift

In a significant development, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea and Repsol’s Head of Exploration and Production Francisco Gea have formalized an agreement that bolsters Repsol’s control over its oil ventures in Venezuela. This agreement, solidified in an event in Caracas, empowers the Spanish National Company (NC) to acquire enhanced operational and financial control in the Petroquiriquire Occidente and Oriente projects.

Strategic Shift in Venezuela’s Approach

This maneuver places Repsol as the third National Oil Company (NFP) to negotiate new terms with Venezuela. The move follows Chevron, which secured a special license to restart production, and France’s Etablissements Maurel & Prom, which entered into a new agreement in November. The deal indicates a strategic shift in Venezuela’s approach towards foreign investments in its oil sector. The nation aims to rejuvenate the industry and attract more international collaboration amidst changing global oil dynamics.

Revitalizing Venezuela’s Oil and Gas Industry

Dentons Europe LLP has advised Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) on a transaction with Repsol Exploración, S.A. (Repsol) to promote investment in their joint venture, Petroquiriquire, S.A. The intention behind this deal is to increase production in the oil and gas industry in Venezuela, contributing to the recovery of the national economy.

Repsol’s Increased Control: A Game Changer

Repsol’s increased control over its oil ventures in Venezuela through the recent agreement can indeed be a game changer. The Spanish National Company’s stronger foothold in Venezuela’s oil and gas sector not only enhances its operational and financial control but also sets a precedent for similar multinational companies eyeing profitable ventures in the region.

0
Business Energy Venezuela
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CEBA Loan Repayment Woes: Early Deadlines due to Application Errors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Educational Journey of Ratan Tata: A Testament to Lifelong Learning

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Rise of the Average Investor: A New Breed of Dissenters

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fermanagh Couple's Life-Altering £3.8 Million Lotto Jackpot Win

By Saboor Bayat

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp ...
@Business · 14 mins
Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp ...
heart comment 0
Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles
Garment Workers’ Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

By Geeta Pillai

Garment Workers' Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages
PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!

By Mazhar Abbas

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
34 seconds
Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access
2 mins
Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
6 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
7 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
10 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
12 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
12 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
12 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
12 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
7 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
16 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
26 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app