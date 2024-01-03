Indian Refineries Resume Venezuelan Oil Acquisition Amidst Easing of US Sanctions

Indian refineries have resumed oil acquisition from Venezuela following the relaxation of U.S. sanctions on the South American nation last year. The foreign investment arm of India’s leading exploration firm, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp – ONGC Videsh (OVL), holds a substantial 40% stake in the San Cristobal oil field, nestled in the rich Orinoco Heavy Oil belt of eastern Venezuela. This field is otherwise controlled by Venezuela’s state-owned oil corporation, PdVSA, owning the remaining 60%.

Reviving Oil Trade and Recuperating Investments

According to OVL, it is due a hefty dividend of approximately $600 million from the San Cristobal project. Post easing of sanctions, the company has been relentlessly engaging in discussions with PdVSA to recover the outstanding dividends. One of the recovery strategies under consideration involves providing OVL with allocations of crude oil cargoes as a settlement for the accrued dividends.

Normalization of the Oil Trade

This move points towards a potential normalization of oil trade between Indian corporations and Venezuela. It also exemplifies OVL’s attempts to recover its investments in the South American country. This development comes in the wake of Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s announcement that India will recommence the purchase of Venezuelan oil subsequent to the Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions. The Maduro regime in Venezuela is anticipating a 27 percent surge in income following these changes.

China’s Massive Crude Oil Import Quotas

In a parallel development, China has granted a significant batch of crude oil import quotas to refiners, with an increase of approximately 60% from early last year, and has extended full-year quotas to some. For 2024, China has released a total of 179.01 million metric tons of crude import quotas, a significant jump from the 111.82 million tons assigned in the first quota batch for 2023. This has been confirmed by traders and consultancies who informed Reuters. The quotas have been allocated to 41 refiners, largely independent crude processing facilities, and some have received full-year quotas.

