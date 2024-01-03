en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Refineries Resume Venezuelan Oil Acquisition Amidst Easing of US Sanctions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Indian Refineries Resume Venezuelan Oil Acquisition Amidst Easing of US Sanctions

Indian refineries have resumed oil acquisition from Venezuela following the relaxation of U.S. sanctions on the South American nation last year. The foreign investment arm of India’s leading exploration firm, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp – ONGC Videsh (OVL), holds a substantial 40% stake in the San Cristobal oil field, nestled in the rich Orinoco Heavy Oil belt of eastern Venezuela. This field is otherwise controlled by Venezuela’s state-owned oil corporation, PdVSA, owning the remaining 60%.

(Read Also: ISRO Successfully Launches XPoSat: A Milestone for India’s Space Technology)

Reviving Oil Trade and Recuperating Investments

According to OVL, it is due a hefty dividend of approximately $600 million from the San Cristobal project. Post easing of sanctions, the company has been relentlessly engaging in discussions with PdVSA to recover the outstanding dividends. One of the recovery strategies under consideration involves providing OVL with allocations of crude oil cargoes as a settlement for the accrued dividends.

Normalization of the Oil Trade

This move points towards a potential normalization of oil trade between Indian corporations and Venezuela. It also exemplifies OVL’s attempts to recover its investments in the South American country. This development comes in the wake of Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s announcement that India will recommence the purchase of Venezuelan oil subsequent to the Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions. The Maduro regime in Venezuela is anticipating a 27 percent surge in income following these changes.

(Read Also: Indian Paintbrush Introduces ‘Galerie’: A New Age Cinema Experience

China’s Massive Crude Oil Import Quotas

In a parallel development, China has granted a significant batch of crude oil import quotas to refiners, with an increase of approximately 60% from early last year, and has extended full-year quotas to some. For 2024, China has released a total of 179.01 million metric tons of crude import quotas, a significant jump from the 111.82 million tons assigned in the first quota batch for 2023. This has been confirmed by traders and consultancies who informed Reuters. The quotas have been allocated to 41 refiners, largely independent crude processing facilities, and some have received full-year quotas.

Read More

0
Business India Venezuela
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rise of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Opportunities and Challenges

By Hadeel Hashem

Richard Hogg Appointed as New Chair of Manufacturing NI

By Salman Khan

Notification Obligations and Proxy Voting: Insights from a Voting Rights Announcement

By Wojciech Zylm

Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure

By BNN Correspondents

AWS's Justin Garrison Sheds Light on Amazon's 'Silent Sacking' Strateg ...
@Business · 4 mins
AWS's Justin Garrison Sheds Light on Amazon's 'Silent Sacking' Strateg ...
heart comment 0
Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings Nears Completion of ‘Lakshya 2026’ Plan

By Rafia Tasleem

Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings Nears Completion of 'Lakshya 2026' Plan
Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative
Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032
Bitcoin Miners See Revenue Boost Amid Rising Bitcoin Value

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin Miners See Revenue Boost Amid Rising Bitcoin Value
Latest Headlines
World News
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
40 seconds
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections
52 seconds
Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections
Fox Attack in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear
56 seconds
Fox Attack in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear
Uganda's Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance
2 mins
Uganda's Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance
Grant Paffrath's Career-High 35 Points Fuel New London-Spicer's Win Over KMS
3 mins
Grant Paffrath's Career-High 35 Points Fuel New London-Spicer's Win Over KMS
Mkhanyiseli Siwahla Reveals Why His Dream Move to Kaizer Chiefs Fell Through
3 mins
Mkhanyiseli Siwahla Reveals Why His Dream Move to Kaizer Chiefs Fell Through
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
4 mins
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
4 mins
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
34 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app