Brazil

Brazil Alarmed by Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:25 am EST
Brazil Alarmed by Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

Conflict is brewing in South America as Brazil expresses grave concern over the escalating border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. The Essequibo region, a resource-rich territory and the subject of this contention, has seen tensions escalate due in large part to the discovery of oil. This dispute, no stranger to history, has been brought to the fore due to recent naval exercises in the disputed waters, an action Brazil perceives as a potential trigger for further conflict.

The Stakeholders

Venezuela, led by President Nicolas Maduro, stakes claim to the Essequibo region, a claim fiercely contested by Guyana. Britain has sent a warship, HMS Trent, to the area, a move that has further complicated the situation and sparked military exercises by Venezuela. This volatile cocktail of territorial claims, military might, and resource competition has not only Brazil but the broader international community on edge.

(Read Also: Brazil Expresses Concern Over Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Rising Tensions)

Historical Context and Current Escalation

The dispute over the Essequibo region has roots dating back to 1899. The area was declared part of Guyana following an arbitration ruling, but Venezuela has never fully accepted this verdict. The recent discovery of valuable oil reserves in the region has only served to rekindle old disputes and fuel new tensions. Critics of Maduro suggest the Venezuelan leader is utilizing the border controversy as a diversion from the country’s internal issues, especially as Venezuela prepares for a presidential election in the coming year.

(Read Also: Brazil Concerned Over Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute)

The Role of Brazil

As a regional power and a neighbor to both Venezuela and Guyana, Brazil finds itself in a precarious position. The country has called for restraint and dialogue between the two nations, urging them to solve the dispute peacefully. Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly expressed its worry over the situation, noting that any conflict in the region could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and security. The country has also called for third countries, such as the United Kingdom, to refrain from military activities supporting either side.

In conclusion, the heightened border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region is a growing concern for Brazil and the international community. As naval exercises commence and geopolitical tensions rise, the need for diplomatic resolution becomes increasingly urgent. It is a situation that demands careful observation and prudent action from all parties involved.

Brazil Guyana Venezuela
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

