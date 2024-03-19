Vatican's 'Trial of the Century' Critiqued: Legal Experts Highlight Flaws

Several prominent lawyers have published stinging academic critiques and legal opinions about the Vatican's recently concluded trial of the century, where Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others were convicted of several financial frauds. The critiques highlight violations of basic defense rights and rule of law norms that could have consequences for the Holy See going forward. The legal opinions question the independence and impartiality of the tribunal, citing Pope Francis' role in changing Vatican law to benefit prosecutors during the investigation. Defense attorneys had raised similar concerns during the trial, which were rejected by the tribunal. The critiques are likely to be raised in appeals and reviews of the Holy See's compliance with European norms.