Vatican City

Vatican Report Reveals Increase in Missionary Fatalities in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Vatican Report Reveals Increase in Missionary Fatalities in 2023

The Vatican’s news agency, Fides, has revealed in its annual report that 20 pastoral workers were victim to fatal violence in 2023, marking an increase from 18 in the previous year. The deceased include a bishop, eight priests, two religious brothers, a seminarian, a novice, and seven laypeople. The report underscores the fact that many of these individuals were stationed in areas marked by violence, yet did not abandon their missions or relocate to safer locations.

A Grim Overview

The report indicates that Africa, as in previous years, had the highest number of pastoral worker fatalities, followed by the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The danger faced by these missionaries, often serving in volatile regions, is not only a testament to their courage but also to their unwavering commitment to their faith and the communities they serve.

Notable Figures and Cases

Among those mentioned in the report was Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David G. O’Connell, who had served in Los Angeles for over four decades and was a prominent advocate for immigrants and the underprivileged. U.S. Fr. Stephen J. Gutgsell, as well as a Palestinian mother and daughter shot by an Israeli army sniper in Gaza, were also included.

Remembering the Fallen

Pope Francis recently paid tribute to these fallen missionaries in his address, emphasizing their dedication to their faith amidst danger. The report serves as a sobering reminder of the commitment and sacrifice of these missionaries, who, despite the inherent risks and violent circumstances surrounding them, continued to fulfill their Christian duties.

Vatican City
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

