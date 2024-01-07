Vatican Official Proposes Revisiting Celibacy Rule Amidst Priesthood Discussions

In an unexpected shift, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, a high-ranking Vatican official, has openly suggested that the Roman Catholic Church should reconsider the rule of celibacy for priests. During an illuminating interview with the Times of Malta, Scicluna expressed the need for serious discussions and concrete decisions on this long-standing practice.

A Look Back at the First Millennium

Scicluna pointed out that in the first millennium of the Church, celibacy was not a mandatory requirement for priesthood. He believes that making it optional again, as it is in Catholic Churches of the Oriental rite, could be a feasible solution. The celibacy rule, established in the 12th century, is not a dogma and therefore has the potential to be changed.

The Lost Potential of Priesthood

Scicluna highlighted the fact that the Church has lost potential and actual priests due to the rule of celibacy. Many have chosen marriage over priesthood, thus depriving the Church of devoted servants. He expressed concerns about priests who secretly engage in relationships or have children, and the impact of such duplicity on their spiritual and personal well-being.

A Deeper Understanding of Faith

While Scicluna acknowledged the value celibacy holds within the Church, he emphasized that any changes should not be merely to address the shortage of priests. Instead, they should reflect a more profound understanding of faith and one’s relationship with God. He clarified that the final decision rests with the Pope. Notably, a proposal to allow married men to become priests in the Amazon region was voted on by the Synod of Bishops in 2019 but was not enacted by Pope Francis.