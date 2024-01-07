en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spirituality

Vatican Official Proposes Revisiting Celibacy Rule Amidst Priesthood Discussions

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Vatican Official Proposes Revisiting Celibacy Rule Amidst Priesthood Discussions

In an unexpected shift, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, a high-ranking Vatican official, has openly suggested that the Roman Catholic Church should reconsider the rule of celibacy for priests. During an illuminating interview with the Times of Malta, Scicluna expressed the need for serious discussions and concrete decisions on this long-standing practice.

A Look Back at the First Millennium

Scicluna pointed out that in the first millennium of the Church, celibacy was not a mandatory requirement for priesthood. He believes that making it optional again, as it is in Catholic Churches of the Oriental rite, could be a feasible solution. The celibacy rule, established in the 12th century, is not a dogma and therefore has the potential to be changed.

The Lost Potential of Priesthood

Scicluna highlighted the fact that the Church has lost potential and actual priests due to the rule of celibacy. Many have chosen marriage over priesthood, thus depriving the Church of devoted servants. He expressed concerns about priests who secretly engage in relationships or have children, and the impact of such duplicity on their spiritual and personal well-being.

A Deeper Understanding of Faith

While Scicluna acknowledged the value celibacy holds within the Church, he emphasized that any changes should not be merely to address the shortage of priests. Instead, they should reflect a more profound understanding of faith and one’s relationship with God. He clarified that the final decision rests with the Pope. Notably, a proposal to allow married men to become priests in the Amazon region was voted on by the Synod of Bishops in 2019 but was not enacted by Pope Francis.

0
Spirituality Vatican City
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spirituality

See more
2 hours ago
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: A Monument of Pan-Indian Effort Set for Inauguration
As India readies for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a monument that represents a collective effort from almost every state, the city of Ayodhya experiences an unprecedented real estate boom. The temple, a testament to the unification of diverse cultural and regional contributions, imbues every brick with spiritual significance and the intricate craftsmanship
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: A Monument of Pan-Indian Effort Set for Inauguration
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
9 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
9 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
The Silent Devotee: Saraswati Devi to Break 30-Year Vow of Silence at Ram Temple Inauguration
3 hours ago
The Silent Devotee: Saraswati Devi to Break 30-Year Vow of Silence at Ram Temple Inauguration
Karnataka High Court Upholds Pontiff's Right to Perform Pooja at Udupi Temple
5 hours ago
Karnataka High Court Upholds Pontiff's Right to Perform Pooja at Udupi Temple
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
9 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Disappointment and Hope Amidst Away Ties
34 seconds
FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Disappointment and Hope Amidst Away Ties
The Revolution in Sports Training: A New Era of Athletic Excellence
39 seconds
The Revolution in Sports Training: A New Era of Athletic Excellence
Texas Rancher Labels Biden and Mayorkas 'Traitors' Amid Rising Border Crisis
48 seconds
Texas Rancher Labels Biden and Mayorkas 'Traitors' Amid Rising Border Crisis
Ravichandran Ashwin's Admiration for Javed Miandad: A Tale of Cross-Border Cricketing Respect
57 seconds
Ravichandran Ashwin's Admiration for Javed Miandad: A Tale of Cross-Border Cricketing Respect
First Professional Fighting Championship Launched in Taiwan with Manny Pacquiao as Honorary President
1 min
First Professional Fighting Championship Launched in Taiwan with Manny Pacquiao as Honorary President
Sadio Mane Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Sadio Mane Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony: A New Chapter Begins
Mark Butcher Criticizes World Test Championship for Diminishing Test Cricket's Competitiveness
2 mins
Mark Butcher Criticizes World Test Championship for Diminishing Test Cricket's Competitiveness
Mario Balotelli Expresses Interest in Joining Napoli Amidst Club Turmoil
3 mins
Mario Balotelli Expresses Interest in Joining Napoli Amidst Club Turmoil
Mohammed Shami Honored with Arjuna Award: A Testament to Fitness and Commitment
4 mins
Mohammed Shami Honored with Arjuna Award: A Testament to Fitness and Commitment
Tragic Murder of Respected Surgeon Dr. Abiriga Shakes Masindi
13 mins
Tragic Murder of Respected Surgeon Dr. Abiriga Shakes Masindi
LuLu Lotus Whistles Her Way into Guinness World Records
35 mins
LuLu Lotus Whistles Her Way into Guinness World Records
India Conveys Displeasure to Maldives Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
37 mins
India Conveys Displeasure to Maldives Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
NICE Rapid Enhances Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding Services and Undergoes Comprehensive Transformation
3 hours
NICE Rapid Enhances Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding Services and Undergoes Comprehensive Transformation
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Celebrates 40th Birthday Amid State Media Silence
4 hours
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Celebrates 40th Birthday Amid State Media Silence
Clinton and Newsom's Mexican Getaway Amidst Epstein Document Release
4 hours
Clinton and Newsom's Mexican Getaway Amidst Epstein Document Release
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
7 hours
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
8 hours
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
8 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app