Vatican City

Vatican Marks Pope Benedict XVI’s Death Anniversary Amid Doctrinal Differences

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:31 pm EST
Vatican Marks Pope Benedict XVI’s Death Anniversary Amid Doctrinal Differences

The Vatican marked the first anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s death with a series of events to highlight his conservative approach to Church doctrine. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, a close aide and former doctrinal chief of the Church, criticized a recent declaration that allows Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. Mueller, who was removed from his Vatican post by Pope Francis in 2013, stated that such a declaration wouldn’t have been made under Benedict due to its ambiguity. This reinforces the ongoing disagreements between him and Pope Francis, with Mueller emphasizing the importance of adhering to the truth of Catholicism rather than sycophantic tendencies.

Remembering Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Francis acknowledged the anniversary of his predecessor’s death, praising his service and asking the congregation to applaud in his memory. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s secretary, delivered a memorial Mass and emotionally highlighted Benedict’s legacy. Gaenswein believes that history will judge Benedict’s tenure as Pope favorably. Benedict’s resignation and subsequent ‘pope emeritus’ status created divisions within the Church, further highlighting the conservative-progressive divide.

Divisions and Hopes for the Future

When Benedict decided to resign, he was convinced he had at most a year left to live. This revelation was shared by Gaenswein during the commemorative events. The Archbishop also expressed hope that Benedict might one day be canonized. The divisions that arose from Benedict’s resignation and Francis’ subsequent papacy reflect the conservative-progressive schism within the Church, a divide that continues to evolve and shape discussions within the Catholic community.

Pope Francis’ Tribute and the Future of Catholicism

Pope Francis praised Benedict’s ‘love and wisdom’ during his tenure and asked for a round of applause from the congregants in St. Peter’s Square. The memorial Mass, held by Archbishop Gaenswein, concluded with a time of prayer before the tomb of the German Pope in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica. The anniversary of Benedict’s death serves as a reminder of the challenges and controversies within the Church, but also of the potential for change and growth within Catholicism.

Vatican City
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

