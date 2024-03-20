Stephen Colbert to Narrate Pope Francis' Autobiography Audiobook, 'Life: My Story Through History'

ByTyler ArnoldWashington, D.C. Newsroom, Mar 18, 2024 / 17:00 pm - In an intriguing blend of faith and entertainment, Stephen Colbert, the Catholic late-night talk show host, has been announced as one of the narrators for the English audiobook version of Pope Francis' autobiography, 'Life: My Story Through History', set to release on March 19. The book chronicles the pontiff's journey from his early years to his current role as the head of the Catholic Church, highlighting both triumphs and challenges.

Unprecedented Collaboration

The collaboration between HarperCollins and Stephen Colbert for the narration of Pope Francis' autobiography signifies a unique convergence of religious narrative and popular culture. Colbert, known for his devout Catholic faith and admiration for Pope Francis, brings a personal touch to the narration. Alongside Franciscan Father John Quigley, Colbert's participation is seen not only as a testament to his faith but also as an effort to bridge the gap between the Church and the wider public. The autobiography, detailing significant moments of Francis' life, addresses controversial aspects of his papacy and his endeavors to foster a more pastoral Church.

Colbert's Faith and Advocacy

Stephen Colbert has never hesitated to share his Catholic faith with his audience. His 'total Francis fanboy' stance, as expressed on his show in 2015, underlines his support for the Pope's progressive approach to leading the Catholic Church. Despite diverging from the Church's teachings on certain social issues, Colbert's role in narrating the Pope's autobiography highlights the complexities of faith in the modern world. This move may also serve to introduce the Pope's teachings and the nuances of Catholic doctrine to a broader, perhaps more secular, audience.

Pope Francis' Continued Influence

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has been a figure of transformation within the Catholic Church since his election in 2013. 'Life: My Story Through History' not only recounts his personal and spiritual journey but also reflects on his views regarding social justice, environmental challenges, and the need for compassion in today's world. By choosing Colbert as a narrator, the Pope's autobiography is poised to resonate with a diverse audience, further extending his influence beyond traditional religious boundaries.

The partnership between Stephen Colbert and the Vatican in bringing Pope Francis' autobiography to the English-speaking public is a noteworthy endeavor. It reflects a dynamic interplay between faith and popular culture, promising to offer listeners a unique insight into the life of one of the most influential religious leaders of our time. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for a narrative that promises to be as compelling as it is enlightening.