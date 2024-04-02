Pope Francis Reveals Conclave Maneuvers and Support for Benedict XVI in New Book

In a groundbreaking revelation, Pope Francis disclosed his unintentional role in the 2005 conclave aimed to prevent Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger's election, despite his own support for the man who became Pope Benedict XVI. This insight comes from the forthcoming book "The Successor," where Francis shares detailed accounts of the political dynamics within the Vatican, as reported by Spanish newspaper ABC on Easter Sunday.

Behind the Sacred Veil

Pope Francis, in an interview with Spanish journalist Javier Martínez-Brocal, shared that his nomination during the 2005 conclave was part of a strategic maneuver by an unnamed faction of cardinals. Their objective was to block Ratzinger's election, proposing Francis as a diversion while they sought an alternative candidate. Francis recounted realizing the manipulation on the conclave's second day, leading him to reject any support for his candidacy firmly. The revelations challenge the traditional secrecy surrounding the election process of the popes, emphasizing the complex and often political nature of the Vatican's inner workings.

Support for Benedict XVI

Despite the political maneuvering, Pope Francis expressed his admiration and support for Ratzinger, whom he viewed as the suitable successor to Pope John Paul II. Describing the need for a transitional pope to maintain balance after John Paul II's dynamic papacy, Francis saw Ratzinger as the only viable candidate. His recounting of the events underscores the deep respect and support for Benedict XVI's leadership, contrary to the rivalry often speculated by media and observers.

Reflections on Papal Responsibility

Francis's revelations in "The Successor" shed light on the intricate dynamics of papal elections and the personal challenges