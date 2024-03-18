Pope Francis Highlights Giving, Forgiveness as True Glory Over Worldly Success in Angelus Address

On March 17, 2024, in Vatican City, Pope Francis delivered a profound Angelus address, challenging the conventional views on success, fame, and popularity. He posed a thought-provoking question regarding the manifestation of God's glory through the humility of the cross, offering a fresh perspective on what constitutes true happiness and glory.

Reframing Glory and Happiness

Pope Francis elucidated that God's definition of glory diverges sharply from worldly measures, rooted deeply in love and self-giving to the point of sacrifice. He explained, "Glorification, for him, means giving himself, making himself accessible, offering his love." This highest expression of love was epitomized on the cross, where Jesus not only revealed God's merciful face but also extended forgiveness to his executioners. The pope emphasized that these acts of giving and forgiveness stand in stark contrast to the typical criteria of glory and success prevalent in society and even within ourselves.

The Personal Call to Reflect God's Glory

Delving deeper, Pope Francis encouraged self-reflection on personal desires for glory and how they align with the path of Jesus. He contrasted the desire to impress others with one's achievements against the choice to embrace giving and forgiveness, echoing the sacrificial love of Jesus. "What glory do I want for myself?" he asked, prompting the faithful to contemplate their aspirations in light of the crucified Jesus's example. Highlighting the transformative power of love and mercy, Francis reminded everyone that true glory, as seen in God's eyes, shines brightly through acts of love and forgiveness.

Global Prayers and Acknowledgments

After the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis extended his thoughts and prayers beyond the walls of Vatican City, calling for peace and the release of kidnapped religious brothers in Haiti. Expressing relief over the recent liberation of some hostages, he urged for the release of all individuals still held captive. Additionally, he appealed to Haiti's political leaders and social actors to seek the common good, emphasizing the need for solid institutions to restore order and tranquility. The pope also acknowledged the athletes and volunteers participating in the Rome marathon, including members from the Vatican's own sports club, Athletica Vaticana.

Through his Angelus address, Pope Francis not only reframed the concept of glory in the context of Christian faith but also connected this spiritual message with pressing global issues and acts of solidarity. His words serve as a reminder that the pursuit of true glory, rooted in love, giving, and forgiveness, offers a path to lasting happiness far beyond the fleeting allure of worldly success.