Vatican City

Pope Francis Defends Church’s Inability to Bless Same-Sex Unions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
Pope Francis Defends Church’s Inability to Bless Same-Sex Unions

In the face of mounting confusion and disappointment among LGBTQ Catholics and advocates, Pope Francis has defended the Vatican’s declaration that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. The Pope’s comments offer clarity on an issue that has stirred debate and division among the Church’s global community.

Unraveling the Vatican’s Stance

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued the declaration ‘Fiducia Supplians,’ garnering Pope Francis’ approval. It allows for a spontaneous blessing without rituals for same-sex couples but does not officially validate their status or alter the Church’s teaching on marriage. This, however, has been met with controversy and division among the clergy worldwide. While some bishops and conservative factions have labeled it as ‘blasphemy’ and ‘heresy,’ others, like Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, advocate for blessing those in irregular situations, including same-sex couples.

Interpreting Blessings and Boundaries

Despite the declaration’s ambiguity, Pope Francis has clarified that the refusal to bless same-sex unions is related to the nature of the blessings rather than a judgment on individuals. These blessings are inherently associated with the sacrament of marriage, which the Church maintains is between a man and a woman. The Pope emphasizes that the blessings do not imply an approval of gay sex, nor should they be equated with the sacrament of marriage for heterosexual couples.

Pope Francis’ Call for Compassion

Alongside this theological explanation, Pope Francis reiterated the Church’s commitment to respect and pastoral care for all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation. He urged pastors to treat LGBTQ individuals with dignity and respect. He also cautioned Vatican bureaucrats against rigid ideological stances and adherence to rules that could impede progress, urging them to embrace the realities of today’s world. However, he asserted that the Church’s pastoral response and the sacramental economy cannot support same-sex unions as they do not correspond to the Creator’s original plan, as understood by the Church.

Vatican City
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

