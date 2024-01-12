Pope Francis Addresses Ecclesiastical Communicators, Emphasizes Heart-Centered Communication

On January 12, 2024, Pope Francis convened with ecclesiastical communicators at a symposium titled ‘University for Ecclesiastical Communicators.’ Organized by the French Episcopal Conference, the meeting was held in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall. The event saw the participation of individuals responsible for communication within Religious Congregations, Dioceses, Catholic Associations, and Movements.

Health Concerns Interrupt Address

Due to a bout of bronchitis, the Pope was unable to deliver his prepared address verbally. However, he ensured that the text was provided for personal reading, opting for individual greetings instead. This health concern follows an acute lung infection suffered by the 87-year-old pontiff in November, which led to the cancellation of his planned trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Emphasis on Communication

In his written address, Pope Francis underscored the significance of communication, especially in a hyperconnected world brimming with news. He urged the communicators to eschew worldly approaches like an obsession with control and success. Instead, he stressed the importance of witness, courage, and a broad outlook. The Pope advocated for communicating with the heart, listening with the heart, and authentically sharing the Christian perspective.

Rebuilding Trust and Encouraging Creativity

Pope Francis identified the need to rebuild trust after the abuse scandals and to accentuate the positive aspects of the Church’s work. He encouraged creativity in building communion within the Church and fraternity in the world. His address concluded with a blessing for the communicators’ work and a request for prayers for himself.

Amid the health concerns and the pressing communication issues that the Church faces, Pope Francis continues to inspire and guide his flock with wisdom and compassion. As the Church navigates the challenges of the modern world, the Pope’s words serve as a beacon, illuminating the path with authenticity and heart-centered communication.