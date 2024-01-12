en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Vatican City

Pope Francis Addresses Ecclesiastical Communicators, Emphasizes Heart-Centered Communication

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Pope Francis Addresses Ecclesiastical Communicators, Emphasizes Heart-Centered Communication

On January 12, 2024, Pope Francis convened with ecclesiastical communicators at a symposium titled ‘University for Ecclesiastical Communicators.’ Organized by the French Episcopal Conference, the meeting was held in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall. The event saw the participation of individuals responsible for communication within Religious Congregations, Dioceses, Catholic Associations, and Movements.

Health Concerns Interrupt Address

Due to a bout of bronchitis, the Pope was unable to deliver his prepared address verbally. However, he ensured that the text was provided for personal reading, opting for individual greetings instead. This health concern follows an acute lung infection suffered by the 87-year-old pontiff in November, which led to the cancellation of his planned trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Emphasis on Communication

In his written address, Pope Francis underscored the significance of communication, especially in a hyperconnected world brimming with news. He urged the communicators to eschew worldly approaches like an obsession with control and success. Instead, he stressed the importance of witness, courage, and a broad outlook. The Pope advocated for communicating with the heart, listening with the heart, and authentically sharing the Christian perspective.

Rebuilding Trust and Encouraging Creativity

Pope Francis identified the need to rebuild trust after the abuse scandals and to accentuate the positive aspects of the Church’s work. He encouraged creativity in building communion within the Church and fraternity in the world. His address concluded with a blessing for the communicators’ work and a request for prayers for himself.

Amid the health concerns and the pressing communication issues that the Church faces, Pope Francis continues to inspire and guide his flock with wisdom and compassion. As the Church navigates the challenges of the modern world, the Pope’s words serve as a beacon, illuminating the path with authenticity and heart-centered communication.

0
Vatican City
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Vatican City

See more
7 hours ago
Pope Francis Advocates for Collaboration between Christians and Marxists
In an unprecedented move, Pope Francis has advocated for collaboration between Christians and Marxists, emphasizing mutual dialogue and the pursuit of the common good. This call was made during a private meeting with representatives of the DIALOP (Transversal Dialogue Project), an initiative designed to bridge Catholic social teaching with Marxist theory. Advocacy for Inclusive Economic
Pope Francis Advocates for Collaboration between Christians and Marxists
Argentine Nuns Move to Vatican Monastery at Pope Francis' Request
3 days ago
Argentine Nuns Move to Vatican Monastery at Pope Francis' Request
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
9 hours ago
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
Pope Francis Engages with 'Sentinels of the Holy Family' in Vatican City
1 day ago
Pope Francis Engages with 'Sentinels of the Holy Family' in Vatican City
Cardinal Czerny Honored by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
2 days ago
Cardinal Czerny Honored by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
Latest Headlines
World News
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
45 seconds
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
57 seconds
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
1 min
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
1 min
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
2 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
2 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
2 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
2 mins
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
2 mins
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app