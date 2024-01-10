Cardinal Czerny Honored by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta

In a monumental occasion for the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Grand Master Fra’ John Dunlap bestowed the high honor of Bailiff Grand Cross of Honour and Devotion upon Cardinal Michael Czerny, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The ceremony was held in the Magistral Palace in Rome amid the presence of the Order’s high-ranking members and Msgr. Luis Manuel Cuña Ramos, the new Prelate of the Order of Malta.

The Order’s Diplomatic and Humanitarian Efforts

In his speech, Dunlap underscored the Order’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts that have been crucial in establishing diplomatic ties with various countries and regional bodies to respond to humanitarian crises. He emphasized the role of religious diplomacy in international circles and the Order’s unwavering commitment to the principles of International Law, International Humanitarian Law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

Cardinal Czerny: A Figure of Esteem

Cardinal Czerny, a Jesuit priest from Canada, is a revered figure in the religious and diplomatic spheres. He was ordained in 1973 and holds a doctorate from the University of Chicago, obtained in 1978. Pope Francis appointed him to Ukraine in March 2022 in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, alongside Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. His work and dedication have earned him respect and recognition, culminating in the high honor conferred upon him by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

A Testament to International Cooperation

The conferral ceremony and the presence of so many esteemed figures are a testament to the spirit of international cooperation and the importance of humanitarian endeavors. The Order of Malta’s Ambassador to the Holy See and other members of the Sovereign Council were among those in attendance, marking the occasion as a significant event in the Order’s history.