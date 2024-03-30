Cardinal Cantalamessa Highlights God's Humility in Good Friday Homily, Vatican 2024

During the Good Friday liturgy at the Vatican, presided over by Pope Francis, the papal preacher reflected on the triumph of the cross, noting that it is an event that changed the universal perception of God's omnipotence, revealing his humility. "The true omnipotence of God is the total powerlessness of Calvary," Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, said during his homily.

Reflections on the Triumph of the Cross

At approximately 5 p.m. Rome time, Pope Francis made his way into St. Peter's Basilica in a wheelchair vested in a red chasuble. Cast against the backdrop of complete and palpable silence, the Holy Father paused in meditation before the papal altar underneath Bernini's baldacchino (covered in scaffolding for its restoration), while the congregation knelt. For the past several years the pope has been unable to lay prostrate due to his fragile health, which includes persistent knee problems and several bouts of pulmonary inflammation.

The New Paradigm of God's Omnipotence

After the chanting of the Passion from the Gospel of John, Cantalamessa — who was made a cardinal in 2020 after more than 40 years as preacher of the Papal Household — opened his homily reflecting on Christ's self-affirmation of "I am," words he said come without any qualification and carry "an absolute, metaphysical significance" and is an "unprecedented novelty." The cardinal stressed that this new paradigm can only be understood by looking at Christ's preceding words heard in the Passion: "When you have lifted up the Son of Man." Observing that "to be lifted up" refers to the crucifixion, the cardinal noted that the sum of these words express a "total reversal of the human idea of God," revealing "the true face of God."

The Universal Significance of Christ's Words

"Understood in this light," Cantalamessa continued, "the word of Christ takes on a universal significance that challenges those who read it, in any era and situation, including ours." The cardinal warned not to conflate God's omnipotence and the "definitive and irreversible triumph" of the cross with temporal triumphs, as God's triumph showcases humility. "It takes little power to show off," the cardinal noted. "Instead, it takes a lot to step aside, to cancel. God is this limitless power of self-concealment." "The resurrection takes place in the mystery," he continued. "As a resurrected one, Jesus appears only to a few disciples, out of the spotlight. With this he wanted to tell us that after suffering, we must not expect an external, visible triumph, like an earthly glory."

At the end of Cantalamessa's homily, the faithful sat in a moment of deep silence and reflection. This was followed by the reading of the Oratio Universalis, the universal prayer also known as the Solemn Intercessions. Then a deacon, flanked by two candle bearers, stopped at three separate points in the central nave of the basilica