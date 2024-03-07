Applause at Mass: Historical Papal Perspectives on Liturgical Etiquette

Oftentimes, we see or hear about people applauding others during or at the end of Mass. Whether it be for the priest after a homily, for a cantor, or even for the choir after the liturgy concludes–is this okay? Many have opinions regarding this, but over the years, various popes provided their thoughts on the matter.

Papal Opinions on Applause During Liturgy

Before he became Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger wrote in the 2000 publication of "The Spirit of the Liturgy": "Wherever applause breaks out in the liturgy because of some human achievement, it is a sure sign that the essence of liturgy has totally disappeared and been replaced by a kind of religious entertainment." Other popes have also added their input on the subject, including Pope Saint John XXIII and Pope Saint Pius X. As the faithful awaited Pope Saint John XXIII’s arrival at a church outside of Rome, he said, "I am very glad to have come here. But if I must express a wish, it is that in church you not shout out, that you not clap your hands, and that you not greet even the Pope, because ‘templum Dei, templum Dei.’ (‘The temple of God is the temple of God.’)" Pope Saint Pius X succinctly stated, "It is not fitting that the servant should be applauded in his Master’s house."

The Role of Choirs and Congregations

Former Catholic Answers chaplain Father Vincent Serpa, O.P., also provided his opinion on an episode of Catholic Answers. When asked if it's appropriate to applaud for the choir after Mass, Father Serpa responded, "Absolutely not. It’s most inappropriate and it’s the responsibility of the pastor to make sure that the congregation understands this. The choir is not singing as a matter of entertaining anybody. They’re singing to worship God. We don’t clap for prayer. We pray." He further emphasized the unique nature of liturgy as worship of God, necessitating reverence and appropriate conduct within the church setting.

No Official Church Teaching

However, while the popes, priests, and the faithful provide their input on applauding at Mass, there is no official Church teaching on the subject. This leaves room for individual interpretation and practice within parishes. While the guidance from past popes and priests suggests a preference for maintaining a solemn atmosphere during liturgy, the absence of a definitive stance allows for discussions and personal convictions to shape the approach to applause in church settings.

As we reflect on the essence of liturgy and the role of the congregation in worship, it becomes clear that the focus should remain on God and the sacredness of the Mass. The thoughts shared by these spiritual leaders invite us to contemplate the nature of our participation in liturgical celebrations and the ways in which we express our communal and individual faith.