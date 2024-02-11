Valentine Candy Triumphs at the $150,000 Ozark Stakes

In the mud-spattered arena of Oaklawn Park, a new star emerged on February 10, 2024. Valentine Candy, a three-year-old chestnut colt, etched his name in the annals of horse racing history by claiming victory at the $150,000 Ozark Stakes. With Ricardo Santana Jr. in the saddle, Valentine Candy conquered the six furlongs on a muddy track in an impressive 1:10.32, leaving competitors trailing in his wake.

A Triumph Born of Mud and Muscle

Valentine Candy's triumph in the Ozark Stakes was a testament to the horse's prowess and resilience. The colt, bred by Pine Creek LP in Kentucky, demonstrated an innate ability to navigate the challenging conditions of the muddy track with ease. Despite the formidable opposition, Valentine Candy crossed the finish line 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Time for Truth, who secured second place. Vitement trailed closely behind, taking third.

The win marked Valentine Candy's fourth victory in seven starts, further cementing his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of horse racing. His record now boasts an impressive three stakes wins, one second, and one third place, with career earnings soaring to $351,675.

A Legacy of Champions

Valentine Candy's lineage is a veritable who's who of horse racing royalty. Sired by Justify, the 2018 Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old colt, Valentine Candy carries the weight of his father's legacy with pride. His dam, Taste Like Candy, is a descendant of Candy Ride, another legendary figure in the racing world.

The colt's success in the Ozark Stakes is a testament to the careful breeding and nurturing by his principal owners, Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt of Houston. Under the tutelage of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Valentine Candy has flourished, becoming the second stakes winner of the year for Justify and leading all third-crop sires in 2024.

A Bright Future Ahead

Valentine Candy's victory in the Ozark Stakes serves as a harbinger of great things to come. With each stride, the colt continues to prove his mettle, demonstrating a natural aptitude for the sport and an indomitable spirit. As Valentine Candy embarks on his journey towards greater glory, fans around the world eagerly anticipate his next race, eager to witness the rise of a new champion.

As the sun sets on another thrilling day at Oaklawn Park, the name Valentine Candy resonates in the hearts and minds of horse racing enthusiasts. The chestnut colt's triumph in the Ozark Stakes stands as a testament to the power of determination, skill, and an unwavering belief in one's ability to overcome adversity. With Valentine Candy's star on the rise, the world of horse racing eagerly awaits the next chapter in this captivating tale of equine excellence.