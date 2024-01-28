Uzbekistan's 'Initiative Budget' Program Enters New Season with 3 Trillion Soums for Local Projects

The nation of Uzbekistan welcomes a new chapter in its participatory budgeting journey with the launch of the latest season of the "Initiative Budget" program. This innovative program, which encourages citizens to play an integral role in the allocation of public funds, has earmarked over 3 trillion soums from district and city budgets for project funding in the year 2024.

Direct Citizen Participation in Budget Allocation

Slated for February 1-20, the "Initiative Budget" program invites the citizens of Uzbekistan to submit project proposals that they believe will spur local development. A special commission dedicated to the task will then undertake the selection of projects between February 21 and March 11. The process culminates in a public voting phase from March 12-31, where the citizens determine the winning initiatives through a democratic process.

A Look Back at Previous Seasons

In its inaugural season, which concluded in April of the preceding year, the program witnessed an enthusiastic response. Over 16 million votes were cast for 33,680 initiatives, with an impressive 1,666 projects emerging as winners. The second season, which wrapped up on September 16, 2023, saw even more participation, with over 18 million votes cast for 33,489 initiatives. The season concluded with a total of 1,187 winning projects.

Impact and Insights

The "Initiative Budget" program stands as a testament to Uzbekistan's commitment to engaging its citizens in the allocation of public funds. It not only provides an opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions and needs but also fosters a sense of community and encourages local development. As Uzbekistan moves forward with the program's new season, it continues to set a global example of a transparent and participatory budgeting process.