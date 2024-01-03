en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Uzbekistan’s Energy Sector: On the Brink of a Major Transformation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Uzbekistan’s Energy Sector: On the Brink of a Major Transformation

Uzbekistan, a country perched at the heart of Central Asia, is on the brink of a major transformation in its energy landscape. The World Bank’s Uzbekistan Country Climate and Development Report anticipates a significant shift in the country’s energy sector. The power sector’s share of total energy consumption is projected to rise from a mere 16 percent in 2019 to a substantial 55 percent by 2060. This aligns with the ‘Net Zero by 2060’ scenario, indicative of a major shift towards electrification and renewable energy sources.

Surge in Renewable Energy Investments

In this new era, investments in renewable energy, primarily solar and wind power, are expected to experience a significant upswing. The solar and wind potential is estimated to reach a staggering 39 gigawatts (GW) by 2035. This is not all; hydropower capacity is also anticipated to reach 3.4 GW by 2035, making it another key player in the energy sector.

Moreover, geothermal and biomass present considerable potential with theoretical capabilities of 1 GW and 15-17 GW respectively. These sources of renewable energy will play a crucial role in Uzbekistan’s transition towards a greener energy sector.

Power Sector: A Game Changer

The World Bank report underscores the power sector as a game changer for the country. In 2019, this sector accounted for 42 percent of the country’s energy sector emissions. However, it is poised for the largest sectoral growth, marking a significant stride towards reducing carbon emissions.

Power Exports and Imports: A Balancing Act

By 2050, power exports are expected to peak at 9 percent of generation, and imports at 4 percent under the reference scenario. The import of energy is pivotal for balancing solar and wind generation within Uzbekistan and for leveraging hydropower and thermal generation from neighboring countries. This balance between exports and imports will ensure a steady supply of energy, aiding in the country’s development.

Collaboration with Masdar: A Step Towards Clean Energy

Uzbekistan’s commitment to clean energy is further cemented by its collaboration with Masdar, a leading clean energy company based in Abu Dhabi. Uzbekistan added 1.4 gigawatts of clean energy to its national grid as a result of this partnership. This collaboration not only benefits the environment but also bolsters international relations and economic growth, marking a significant step towards renewable energy development in the region.

0
Energy Uzbekistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Energy Expenditure Places Bolton Council Among Top Five UK Councils

By Salman Khan

RATCH Group Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity with Minh Luong Hydro Plant Acquisition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pakistan Faces Increased LPG Prices Amidst Energy Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

US Becomes World's Largest LNG Exporter, Surpassing Australia and Qatar

By BNN Correspondents

Surge in Economic Activities Causes Power Rationing in Sabah: Chief Mi ...
@Business · 25 mins
Surge in Economic Activities Causes Power Rationing in Sabah: Chief Mi ...
heart comment 0
ZETDC Issues Warning Against Illegal Electricity Consumption

By Olalekan Adigun

ZETDC Issues Warning Against Illegal Electricity Consumption
Indonesia’s State Power Firm Consumes 1 Million Metric Tons of Biomass in 2023 to Cut Coal Dependency

By Nitish Verma

Indonesia's State Power Firm Consumes 1 Million Metric Tons of Biomass in 2023 to Cut Coal Dependency
Origin in Legal Trouble over Customer Service Breaches; Court Services Victoria Faces Cyber Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Origin in Legal Trouble over Customer Service Breaches; Court Services Victoria Faces Cyber Attack
Origin Energy in Legal Crosshairs over Regulatory Breaches Affecting Vulnerable Customers

By Geeta Pillai

Origin Energy in Legal Crosshairs over Regulatory Breaches Affecting Vulnerable Customers
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
17 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
17 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
21 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
24 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
28 seconds
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
31 seconds
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
53 seconds
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
1 min
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
1 min
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app