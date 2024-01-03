Uzbekistan’s Energy Sector: On the Brink of a Major Transformation

Uzbekistan, a country perched at the heart of Central Asia, is on the brink of a major transformation in its energy landscape. The World Bank’s Uzbekistan Country Climate and Development Report anticipates a significant shift in the country’s energy sector. The power sector’s share of total energy consumption is projected to rise from a mere 16 percent in 2019 to a substantial 55 percent by 2060. This aligns with the ‘Net Zero by 2060’ scenario, indicative of a major shift towards electrification and renewable energy sources.

Surge in Renewable Energy Investments

In this new era, investments in renewable energy, primarily solar and wind power, are expected to experience a significant upswing. The solar and wind potential is estimated to reach a staggering 39 gigawatts (GW) by 2035. This is not all; hydropower capacity is also anticipated to reach 3.4 GW by 2035, making it another key player in the energy sector.

Moreover, geothermal and biomass present considerable potential with theoretical capabilities of 1 GW and 15-17 GW respectively. These sources of renewable energy will play a crucial role in Uzbekistan’s transition towards a greener energy sector.

Power Sector: A Game Changer

The World Bank report underscores the power sector as a game changer for the country. In 2019, this sector accounted for 42 percent of the country’s energy sector emissions. However, it is poised for the largest sectoral growth, marking a significant stride towards reducing carbon emissions.

Power Exports and Imports: A Balancing Act

By 2050, power exports are expected to peak at 9 percent of generation, and imports at 4 percent under the reference scenario. The import of energy is pivotal for balancing solar and wind generation within Uzbekistan and for leveraging hydropower and thermal generation from neighboring countries. This balance between exports and imports will ensure a steady supply of energy, aiding in the country’s development.

Collaboration with Masdar: A Step Towards Clean Energy

Uzbekistan’s commitment to clean energy is further cemented by its collaboration with Masdar, a leading clean energy company based in Abu Dhabi. Uzbekistan added 1.4 gigawatts of clean energy to its national grid as a result of this partnership. This collaboration not only benefits the environment but also bolsters international relations and economic growth, marking a significant step towards renewable energy development in the region.