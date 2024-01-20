Uzbekistan's Automotive Industry Zooms Ahead in 2023 with Significant Growth

The automotive industry in Uzbekistan experienced significant growth in 2023, as the production of passenger cars saw a substantial increase of 25.9% compared to the previous year. According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, the country manufactured a total of 395,830 passenger cars.

A Mixed Bag for Car Models

The rise and fall of different car models varied. The Cobalt model saw a robust growth rate of 16.2%, with production reaching 118,093 units. However, the Gentra model did not share the same fortune, witnessing a decline of 5.7% in its production. The Spark model took the hardest hit, with a sharp decrease of 96.2% in its production.

On the brighter side, the Damas model experienced a healthy increase of 23.4%, producing 89,154 units. The Tracker model also witnessed a rise, with an increase of 5.3% in production, amounting to 48,082 units. The Onix model marked the manufacture of 30,596 units.

International Carmakers Ramp Up

International carmakers also increased their production in Uzbekistan. Chery's output saw a staggering surge of 23.3 times, producing 9,829 cars, while KIA's production rose 2.5 times to 15,036 cars. The year also marked the entry of Exeed and Haval cars into the Uzbek market, with 91 and 134 units produced, respectively. The production of specialized passenger cars saw an increase of 22.2%, totaling 25,586 units.

Import and Sales Boom

The year 2023 also witnessed a significant increase in the import of cars by 2.2 times, amounting to $1.56 billion. Sales of new foreign-made cars also skyrocketed, increasing 2.4 times during the year, with a total of 46,000 cars sold. The sales of electric vehicles (EVs) also took a leap, soaring by 4.3 times, totaling 25,700 units in 2023.