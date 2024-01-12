Uzbekistan Unveils Stat.uz: A Comprehensive Portal for Official Statistics

As part of a significant digital shift, Uzbekistan has unveiled a new statistical portal, stat.uz. With a goal to provide easy and efficient access to a wealth of official data, this portal is a significant leap forward in the country’s commitment to transparency and usability of statistical data.

A Portal of Comprehensive Statistical Data

Stat.uz boasts over 1,000 different statistical indicators, carefully curated and presented to cater to a wide array of data requirements. The portal’s design revolves around user-friendliness, making it straightforward for users to navigate through a plethora of official statistics and find the data they need.

Expedition of Data Publication

One of the defining objectives of stat.uz is its determination to expedite the process of publishing these official statistics. The portal seeks to make this data available to users at a speed that is 5-10 times faster than the current standard. This acceleration in publication time reflects a broader vision to improve the efficiency of statistical data dissemination.

Reducing Response Times

Alongside speeding up data publication, stat.uz also aims to significantly reduce the response time for individual data inquiries. The portal is designed to take the response time down from the current 10-day window to just a single day, further enhancing user experience and efficiency.

Uninterrupted Access Post-Testing

Though the portal is currently in its test phase, plans are already in place to transition it into continuous mode following successful testing. This move will guarantee users uninterrupted access to the nation’s official statistics, further emphasizing the portal’s commitment to consistent data availability.

Commitment to Data Efficiency and Accessibility

Stat.uz is a clear manifestation of Uzbekistan’s commitment to improving the accessibility and efficiency of statistical data for both the public and professionals. By stepping up the pace of data publication and reducing response times for inquiries, the portal is set to become a pivotal tool for anyone seeking official statistical data in the country.