en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Uzbekistan Expands Tax-Free System to Boost Tourism

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Uzbekistan Expands Tax-Free System to Boost Tourism

Uzbekistan, in a bid to stimulate tourism and incentivize spending by foreign visitors, has expanded its Tax-Free system to four additional airports, namely Karshi, Navoi, Nukus, and Termez. This move, announced by the Tax Committee’s press service, allows international tourists to receive Value-Added Tax (VAT) compensation on a variety of purchases made within these airports.

Expanding the Tax-Free Program

The Tax-Free initiative, prior to this expansion, was already operative at five other airports within the country: Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Fergana, and Urgench. The extension of this system to four more airports signifies an intentional effort by the Uzbekistani government to boost tourism and invite spending by providing a fiscal incentive to international visitors.

Eligibility and Guidelines

Under this initiative, a wide range of goods qualifies for the Tax-Free program. These include fruits, nuts, cosmetics, leather, and fur products. To be eligible for the VAT refund, foreign tourists must make a minimum purchase amount of 1 million soums. This move is expected to help increase the revenue generated from tourism.

Future Plans and Other Initiatives

Furthermore, the Tax Committee has plans to roll out the Tax-Free system across all airports in Uzbekistan soon. This is part of a wider strategy to enhance the attractiveness of Uzbekistan as a tourist destination.

On another front, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has introduced amendments permitting residents of the Technological Park of Software Products and Information Technologies (IT PARK) to offer services in multimedia and design, venture financing of projects in the IT field, implementation of acceleration programs, and provision of e-sports services. The inclusion of new activities is expected to boost the expansion of services in the IT sector and increase the export potential of IT services to $5bn by 2030.

0
Travel & Tourism Uzbekistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
3 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
The MV Coho ferry, a prominent mode of transportation linking Greater Victoria and Port Angeles, will cease operations temporarily from January 3rd to February 7th for its annual drydocking and routine maintenance. Operated by Black Ball, this period of inactivity is strategically chosen to minimize disruption, considering January’s sluggish tourism influx in Greater Victoria. However,
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Spirit Airlines Boosts Domestic Flight Coverage Amid Rising Competition
16 mins ago
Spirit Airlines Boosts Domestic Flight Coverage Amid Rising Competition
The Rise of Glamping: A Testament to the Staycation Trend
18 mins ago
The Rise of Glamping: A Testament to the Staycation Trend
Romantic Getaways in Acadiana: Seven Airbnb Locations to Rekindle Love this Valentine's Day
4 mins ago
Romantic Getaways in Acadiana: Seven Airbnb Locations to Rekindle Love this Valentine's Day
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
6 mins ago
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency
7 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Itinerary for Environmental Efficiency
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
19 seconds
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
22 seconds
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
38 seconds
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
1 min
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
1 min
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
1 min
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
2 mins
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
2 mins
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
36 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
38 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app