Uzbekistan Expands Tax-Free System to Boost Tourism

Uzbekistan, in a bid to stimulate tourism and incentivize spending by foreign visitors, has expanded its Tax-Free system to four additional airports, namely Karshi, Navoi, Nukus, and Termez. This move, announced by the Tax Committee’s press service, allows international tourists to receive Value-Added Tax (VAT) compensation on a variety of purchases made within these airports.

Expanding the Tax-Free Program

The Tax-Free initiative, prior to this expansion, was already operative at five other airports within the country: Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Fergana, and Urgench. The extension of this system to four more airports signifies an intentional effort by the Uzbekistani government to boost tourism and invite spending by providing a fiscal incentive to international visitors.

Eligibility and Guidelines

Under this initiative, a wide range of goods qualifies for the Tax-Free program. These include fruits, nuts, cosmetics, leather, and fur products. To be eligible for the VAT refund, foreign tourists must make a minimum purchase amount of 1 million soums. This move is expected to help increase the revenue generated from tourism.

Future Plans and Other Initiatives

Furthermore, the Tax Committee has plans to roll out the Tax-Free system across all airports in Uzbekistan soon. This is part of a wider strategy to enhance the attractiveness of Uzbekistan as a tourist destination.

On another front, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has introduced amendments permitting residents of the Technological Park of Software Products and Information Technologies (IT PARK) to offer services in multimedia and design, venture financing of projects in the IT field, implementation of acceleration programs, and provision of e-sports services. The inclusion of new activities is expected to boost the expansion of services in the IT sector and increase the export potential of IT services to $5bn by 2030.