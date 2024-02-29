Uzbekistan and IOM Boost Cooperation: Strategy 2030 and Combating Human Trafficking

On 29 February 2024, a significant meeting took place between Muzaffar Madrakhimov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and Zeynal Hajiyev, the International Organization of Migration's (IOM) Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia. This encounter in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marked a pivotal moment for both parties, aiming to deepen ties and address critical issues such as illegal labor migration and human trafficking within the region.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The discussions were framed around the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure a concerted effort towards progress and development. Both Uzbekistan and the IOM expressed a mutual interest in maintaining close contacts, highlighting the importance of collaborative work in the forthcoming years. This meeting paved the way for the development of joint projects and programs, emphasizing the fight against illegal external labor migration and human trafficking, problems that have plagued the region for years.

Joint Projects and Upcoming Events

During their conversation, the officials considered various proposals for potential collaboration. These included the development of joint projects aimed at bolstering international cooperation in the realm of migration and human rights protection. Additionally, the upcoming visit of the IOM leadership to Uzbekistan was discussed, signaling a promising future for the relationship between Uzbekistan and the IOM. This visit is expected to further cement the partnership and lay down a solid framework for future initiatives.

Strengthening Regional Stability

The collaboration between Uzbekistan and the IOM is a testament to both entities' commitment to addressing and mitigating the challenges associated with migration and human trafficking. By working together, they aim to create a more stable, secure, and prosperous Central Asia. The initiatives discussed and the plans laid out during this meeting are steps towards a brighter future for the region, demonstrating the power of international cooperation in solving global issues.

The meeting between Deputy Minister Madrakhimov and Coordinator Hajiyev is not just a diplomatic formality but a strategic alliance that underscores the critical role of international organizations and national governments in tackling global challenges. As Uzbekistan continues to align its policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, its cooperation with the IOM will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping a safer and more prosperous Central Asia.