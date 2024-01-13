en English
Uzbekistan

Tashkent Tops Uzbekistan’s Most Livable Cities: A Comprehensive Study

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Tashkent Tops Uzbekistan’s Most Livable Cities: A Comprehensive Study

The Institute of Macroeconomic and Territorial Research recently released a comprehensive study assessing the livability of various cities across Uzbekistan. The evaluation hinged on 27 quality indicators spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, stability, culture, and environment, offering a holistic view of urban quality of life in the country.

Topping the Charts: Tashkent and its Contenders

Based on a 100-point scale, the bustling city of Tashkent emerged as the most livable city, securing an impressive score of 79.1 points. Not far behind was the historic city of Urgench, which scored 76.0 points. Bukhara, a city known for its rich cultural heritage, followed closely with 75.4 points. Other high-ranking cities included Samarkand, with 70.6 points, and Navoi, with 68.1 points.

Bottom-Ranking Cities: A Call for Improvement

On the other end of the spectrum, several cities ranked significantly lower in the evaluation. Bekabad and Khanabad both scored 35.3 points, while Yangiyer and Ohangaron scored 33.5 and 32.9 points, respectively. The lowest-ranking city was Kuvasoy, which secured a meager 26.4 points.

Regional Centers Shine in the Evaluation

Notably, all cities in the top 10 ranking were regional centers, indicative of the concentration of resources and development in these areas. Additional regions like Kokand, Khiva, and Chirchik were also part of the extensive evaluation. The study, therefore, not only illuminates the existing disparities in urban development across Uzbekistan but also presents a roadmap for enhancing quality of life in the lesser-ranked cities.

Uzbekistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

