Chatkal Reserve Celebrates International Reserves and National Parks Day with Press Tour

On the occasion of International Reserves and National Parks Day, the Chatkal State Biosphere Reserve, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change, conducted a press tour. Established in 1947, the reserve, nestled within the Chatkal mountain range, spans over 24,706 hectares, serving as a haven for the study, preservation, and breeding of a diverse range of species.

Visitor Center: A Window to Biodiversity

Since its inception in 2021, the Visitor Center remains a focal point of the reserve. It houses educational exhibits that shed light on the region’s rich biodiversity, with an exceptional emphasis on the elusive and rare snow leopard. The center also features interactive displays of the reserve’s boundaries, imprints of animal paw prints, and a QR code offering in-depth information for the curious minds.

UNESCO’s Global Network Involvement

Notably, the Chatkal State Biosphere Reserve is an esteemed member of UNESCO’s global network of biosphere reserves. This affiliation underscores the reserve’s commitment to balancing biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and human well-being. The press tour culminated with a viewing of animals documented in the Red Book – a comprehensive record of endangered species.

The Ministry’s Extensive Conservation Efforts

The Ministry oversees an impressive network of protected areas, spanning over 6 million hectares, or 14.08% of the country’s land. This network incorporates various types of conservation areas, harboring 102 vertebrate and 280 plant species listed in the Uzbekistan Red Book.