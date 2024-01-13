en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uzbekistan

Chatkal Reserve Celebrates International Reserves and National Parks Day with Press Tour

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Chatkal Reserve Celebrates International Reserves and National Parks Day with Press Tour

On the occasion of International Reserves and National Parks Day, the Chatkal State Biosphere Reserve, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change, conducted a press tour. Established in 1947, the reserve, nestled within the Chatkal mountain range, spans over 24,706 hectares, serving as a haven for the study, preservation, and breeding of a diverse range of species.

Visitor Center: A Window to Biodiversity

Since its inception in 2021, the Visitor Center remains a focal point of the reserve. It houses educational exhibits that shed light on the region’s rich biodiversity, with an exceptional emphasis on the elusive and rare snow leopard. The center also features interactive displays of the reserve’s boundaries, imprints of animal paw prints, and a QR code offering in-depth information for the curious minds.

UNESCO’s Global Network Involvement

Notably, the Chatkal State Biosphere Reserve is an esteemed member of UNESCO’s global network of biosphere reserves. This affiliation underscores the reserve’s commitment to balancing biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and human well-being. The press tour culminated with a viewing of animals documented in the Red Book – a comprehensive record of endangered species.

The Ministry’s Extensive Conservation Efforts

The Ministry oversees an impressive network of protected areas, spanning over 6 million hectares, or 14.08% of the country’s land. This network incorporates various types of conservation areas, harboring 102 vertebrate and 280 plant species listed in the Uzbekistan Red Book.

0
Uzbekistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Uzbekistan

See more
1 min ago
Ural Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Uzbekistan, Bolstering Economic and Cultural Ties
Ural Airlines, a reputable Russian air carrier headquartered in Yekaterinburg, has declared the recommencement of its regular flights to Uzbekistan from January 13, 2024. This comes as a crucial development in bolstering the aviation linkages between Russia and Uzbekistan, paving the way for enhanced travel and potential economic and cultural exchanges. Connecting Russia and Uzbekistan
Ural Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Uzbekistan, Bolstering Economic and Cultural Ties
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
15 hours ago
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
Uzbekistan Unveils Stat.uz: A Comprehensive Portal for Official Statistics
19 hours ago
Uzbekistan Unveils Stat.uz: A Comprehensive Portal for Official Statistics
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
2 mins ago
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
Tashkent Tops Uzbekistan's Most Livable Cities: A Comprehensive Study
3 mins ago
Tashkent Tops Uzbekistan's Most Livable Cities: A Comprehensive Study
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Enhance International Cargo Transportation
1 hour ago
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Enhance International Cargo Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
7 seconds
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
30 seconds
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
2 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
2 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
2 mins
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
3 mins
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
3 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
3 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
42 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app