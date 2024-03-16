Angren Thermal Power Plant Faces $42,424 Fine for Atmospheric Damage in Uzbekistan

In a significant environmental enforcement action, Angren IES, an Uzbek thermal power plant, has been fined $42,424 for causing substantial harm to the atmosphere. This comes after the Tashkent regional department of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change conducted a detailed inspection, revealing alarming emission levels.

Advertisment

Inspection and Findings

During the rigorous examination of Angren IES's operations, the ecological inspectors took analytical samples from various emission sources within the plant. The results were stark, showing carbon monoxide levels 4.37 times above the permissible limit and nitrogen oxide emissions surpassing the norm by 7.68 and 15.24 times in different sources. These findings underscored the severe environmental impact of the plant's activities, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Legal and Financial Repercussions

Advertisment

Beyond the hefty fine, the inspection revealed further discrepancies in previous compensation calculations related to the efficiency of the plant's dust and gas cleaning equipment. This led to an additional fine of UZS 140.8 million ($11,192) for exceeding atmospheric emission standards in recent months. Moreover, an employee, identified only as D.M., faces legal action under Article 197, Part 6 of the Criminal Procedure Code for obstructing the investigation, highlighting the serious nature of the violations and the intent to hold individuals accountable.

Historical Context and Ongoing Issues

This is not the first time Angren IES has been in the spotlight for environmental violations. Previous inspections have similarly found the plant's emissions to exceed standards, with inadequate pollution control equipment. These repeated offenses indicate a systemic issue within the plant's operations, necessitating stringent oversight and substantial changes to protect the environment.

As the story unfolds, the implications of these findings and penalties could prompt a broader discussion on industrial responsibility and environmental protection in Uzbekistan. With the legal process against D.M. pending and the plant's operations under scrutiny, the outcome may set a precedent for environmental accountability across the nation.