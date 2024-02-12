February 12, 2024: The USS Bataan, a floating city housing 24,000 US Marines and sailors, was preparing to return home when orders changed. Captain Earl Ehrhart and his crewmates were tasked with a new mission to engage the Yemeni Houthis due to escalating violence in Gaza and drone attacks by the Houthis.

Adapting to Air Combat

In an unprecedented move, the marines aboard the USS Bataan modified a Harrier jet for air defense, successfully shooting down seven Houthi drones. This rapid adaptation demonstrates the adaptability and resourcefulness of the US military in the face of changing threats.

Commemoration at Sana'a University

Today marks the ninth anniversary of the departure of American Marines from Yemen, commemorated at Sana'a University. Chairman Allama Muhammad Muftah of the Supreme Committee of the National Campaign to Support Al-Aqsa considers this day a turning point in Yemen's history, emphasizing the will of God in defeating American aggression and liberating Sana'a.

A Holy Battle

Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, Deputy Prime Minister of the caretaker government for Defense and Security Affairs, confirmed that the Yemeni people are engaged in a holy battle against the imams of infidelity embodied in the Zionist entity, America, and Britain. This ongoing conflict underscores the complex and volatile political landscape in the region.