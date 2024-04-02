USCIS Hits FY 2025 H-1B Cap, Visa Bulletin Advances, Forensic Standards Update: April's Immigration and Science News

April 2024 has marked significant developments in U.S. immigration and forensic science standards, impacting professionals and agencies nationwide. From the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reaching its FY 2025 H-1B visa cap to notable advancements in the Visa Bulletin and updates in forensic science standards, these developments hold broad implications.
USCIS Announces FY 2025 H-1B Cap Reached
On April 1, 2024, USCIS declared the attainment of the FY 2025 H-1B visa cap, concluding the random selection process from registrations submitted between March 6, 2024, and March 25, 2024. This announcement allows selected petitioners to begin filing H-1B cap-subject petitions. Noteworthy are the changes in filing locations, forms, and a significant increase in filing fees effective April 1, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for employers and prospective H-1B workers.
April Visa Bulletin Reveals Advancements
The April 2024 Visa Bulletin brought forward movements in several green card application categories, a development eagerly awaited by immigrants. Particularly, EB-1 categories for India and China saw notable progress, alongside improvements in EB-2 and EB-3 categories for all other countries. The USCIS's decision to accept I-485 applications based on these Final Action Dates in April underscores the ongoing adjustments within U.S. immigration policy, offering a glimmer of hope for many in the queue for U.S. permanent residency.
Forensic Science Standards Gain New Ground
April's update from the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science has added 9 new standards to the OSAC Registry, including 7 SDO published standards and 2 OSAC Proposed standards. These updates, effective for the year 2024, are part of the OSAC Standards Bulletin and signify a step forward in the standardization and implementation of forensic science practices. The continuation of the OSAC Registry Implementation Open Enrollment through July 1 to September 2, 2024, aligns with National Forensic Science Week, encouraging agencies to adopt these new standards.