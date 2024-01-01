ZwitterCo Tests Innovative Fouling-Immune Membrane for Brackish-Water Reverse Osmosis

In a groundbreaking development, Massachusetts-based ZwitterCo commenced the first commercial test of an innovative membrane for brackish-water reverse osmosis (BWRO) applications in November 2023. This new breed of membrane, immune to fouling, is expected to revolutionize the sector by addressing the persistent challenges of frequent cleaning and maintenance associated with conventional membranes.

A Leap in Membrane Technology

The unique feature of ZwitterCo’s membrane lies in its permanent barrier layer. This layer, crafted from a proprietary co-polymer, houses zwitterionic species—compounds known for their dual positive and negative charges. These zwitterionic compounds exhibit strong hydrophilic properties, thus preventing the adhesion of organic molecules—fats, oils, and greases (FOG)—to the membrane surface. The membrane’s fouling-immunity is expected to reduce maintenance downtime significantly and enhance the membranes’ lifespan by allowing performance restoration through simple water flushing.

(Read Also: A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year)

Stable Chemistry and Structural Integrity

Jon Goodman, ZwitterCo’s Vice President for Commercial Development, emphasized the intensive effort involved in developing a co-polymer with the necessary structural integrity and stable chemistry to resist fouling. This development underpins the membrane’s suitability for high-fouling scenarios in BWRO processes, such as secondary effluent from wastewater treatment and effluent polishing.

Answering the Call for Water Reuse

This timely innovation aligns with the surging demand for water reuse, which in turn is propelling the need for more resilient BWRO membranes. ZwitterCo’s fouling-immune membrane is poised to play a pivotal role in the water reuse sector, building on the company’s previous success with a similar membrane for treating high-strength wastewater.

(Read Also: The Dual Significance of New Year’s Day: The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the World Day of Peace)