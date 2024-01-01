en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

ZwitterCo Tests Innovative Fouling-Immune Membrane for Brackish-Water Reverse Osmosis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
ZwitterCo Tests Innovative Fouling-Immune Membrane for Brackish-Water Reverse Osmosis

In a groundbreaking development, Massachusetts-based ZwitterCo commenced the first commercial test of an innovative membrane for brackish-water reverse osmosis (BWRO) applications in November 2023. This new breed of membrane, immune to fouling, is expected to revolutionize the sector by addressing the persistent challenges of frequent cleaning and maintenance associated with conventional membranes.

A Leap in Membrane Technology

The unique feature of ZwitterCo’s membrane lies in its permanent barrier layer. This layer, crafted from a proprietary co-polymer, houses zwitterionic species—compounds known for their dual positive and negative charges. These zwitterionic compounds exhibit strong hydrophilic properties, thus preventing the adhesion of organic molecules—fats, oils, and greases (FOG)—to the membrane surface. The membrane’s fouling-immunity is expected to reduce maintenance downtime significantly and enhance the membranes’ lifespan by allowing performance restoration through simple water flushing.

(Read Also: A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year)

Stable Chemistry and Structural Integrity

Jon Goodman, ZwitterCo’s Vice President for Commercial Development, emphasized the intensive effort involved in developing a co-polymer with the necessary structural integrity and stable chemistry to resist fouling. This development underpins the membrane’s suitability for high-fouling scenarios in BWRO processes, such as secondary effluent from wastewater treatment and effluent polishing.

Answering the Call for Water Reuse

This timely innovation aligns with the surging demand for water reuse, which in turn is propelling the need for more resilient BWRO membranes. ZwitterCo’s fouling-immune membrane is poised to play a pivotal role in the water reuse sector, building on the company’s previous success with a similar membrane for treating high-strength wastewater.

(Read Also: The Dual Significance of New Year’s Day: The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the World Day of Peace)

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented

By BNN Correspondents

Revealing the 'Clever Hans Effect' in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Significant Scientific Breakthroughs ...
@Climate & Environment · 14 mins
2023: A Year of Significant Scientific Breakthroughs ...
heart comment 0
NASA’s Artemis II Mission: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

NASA's Artemis II Mission: A New Chapter in Space Exploration
Japan Quake Highlights LastQuake App’s Role in Real-time Risk Reduction

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Quake Highlights LastQuake App's Role in Real-time Risk Reduction
2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges
India Launches First Black Hole Study Satellite, XPoSAT

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Launches First Black Hole Study Satellite, XPoSAT
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
5 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
7 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
7 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
7 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
9 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
11 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
11 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
12 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
12 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
32 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
36 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
54 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app