Zurn Water Solutions Holds Dividend Steady, Divests Asbestos-Carrying Units

The New York Stock Exchange listed company, Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS), has declared a quarterly dividend payout of $0.08 per share, keeping in line with its preceding dividend rate. The forward yield, as announced, stands at a modest 1.06%. The dividend is slated to be paid out on March 7, to shareholders who are registered by February 20, with the ex-dividend date marked as February 16.

Zurn's Business Maneuvers

In a significant move, the company has also announced the divestiture of four units that carried asbestos liabilities. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, a subsidiary of Zurn Water Solutions, was involved in this divestment process. This strategic decision points to the company's intent to streamline its operations and mitigate potential risks.

Industry Updates

In related industry news, Pentair, another player in the same sector, recently had its rating upgraded to 'Overweight' by KeyBanc Capital, indicating a positive outlook for the company.

Tracking Zurn's Financial Performance

Several tools, including Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, historical earnings data, and a dividend scorecard, are used to track the financial performance and shareholder returns of Zurn Water Solutions. These tools provide investors with a comprehensive view of the company's financial health and its commitment to delivering shareholder value.