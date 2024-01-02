en English
Zoo Atlanta Welcomes New Plains Zebra, Imara

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Zoo Atlanta, a beacon for wildlife enthusiasts, is now home to a new member, a 2-year-old female plains zebra, christened Imara. The name, resonating with strength and solidity, is a nod to her Swahili roots. Imara’s introduction to the zoo’s exhibits comes with a month-long quarantine process, a necessary precursor to her eventual move to the African Savanna exhibit, her permanent habitat.

Imara’s New Home and Companions

Within the confines of the African Savanna, Imara won’t be alone. She will join Wembe, another plains zebra who found his home at the zoo in September. In this diverse environment, Imara will not only interact with her zebra companion but also acquaint herself with other savanna residents, including two giraffes named Calvin and Lennard, and a pair of ostriches whimsically named Purple and Orange.

Zebras, known for their social tendencies, flourish in diverse habitats among various species, making the African Savanna a perfect environment for Imara. Her addition to the zoo is celebrated by the staff, who underscore the role of zebras as African wildlife icons and their symbolic significance in narrating the story of savanna life and the intricate web of human interconnectedness.

Imara: An Educative Tool for Wildlife Conservation

Sam Rivera, DVM, the Vice President of Animal Health at Zoo Atlanta, expressed his delight in welcoming Imara. He underscored the importance of zebras in educating the public about wildlife conservation. As per the IUCN, the plains zebra is classified as Near Threatened due to habitat alteration and hunting. The African Savanna complex at Zoo Atlanta emphasizes the interconnectedness of all life and the importance of conservation efforts.

Visitors interested in witnessing Imara’s journey and immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of wildlife can secure their tickets to Zoo Atlanta. With Imara’s arrival, the zoo takes another stride in its mission to promote understanding and preservation of wildlife.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

