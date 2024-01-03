en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Zoning Board Approves Resolutions for Hawthorn Solar Array Amidst Controversy in Hoosick Falls

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Zoning Board Approves Resolutions for Hawthorn Solar Array Amidst Controversy in Hoosick Falls

In a decisive move that could change the energy landscape of Hoosick Falls, the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has given the green light to four resolutions integral to the Hawthorn Solar Array project. This ambitious 20-megawatt initiative, which proposes the installation of over 50,000 solar panels spread across a 130-acre site, has now cleared a significant hurdle.

Approval amidst Controversy

The ZBA’s decision arrived on the eve of the Town Board’s public hearing concerning a proposed moratorium on industrial-scale solar projects. This temporary halt, if passed, could significantly impede the Hawthorn project’s momentum. The approval process was not without its share of controversy, resulting in a divided vote amongst ZBA members. While one member opposed all resolutions, another voted against the special use permit.

Residents Divided over Solar Array

The solar array, a brainchild of CS Energy, has sparked intense debate among town officials and residents. Fears are mounting that this could potentially open the floodgates for additional large-scale solar installations. Residents expressed their apprehensions regarding the project’s scale, its encroachment on farmland and woodland, and the long-term implications it could have on the town.

Town Board to Decide on Moratorium

The Town Board is now poised to vote on the proposed moratorium, which could halt the construction of large commercial solar arrays for as long as a year. At stake is not just the Hawthorn project, but potentially the energy future of Hoosick Falls. If completed, the Hawthorn project would generate enough electricity to power 4,000 homes annually, with an operational lifespan of 25 to 40 years.

0
Energy United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
4 mins ago
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
In a significant stride towards clean energy production, Vancouver-based Ekona Power Inc. has announced that its proprietary xCaliber(TM) methane pyrolysis reactor has successfully reached its 2023 performance benchmarks. The reactor, situated at Ekona’s Burnaby facility, has been producing hydrogen and facilitating the evaluation of the solid carbon byproduct, thus paving the way for the development
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
Vertus Energy Appoints Dimitrius Hutcherson to Board of Directors
11 mins ago
Vertus Energy Appoints Dimitrius Hutcherson to Board of Directors
China's Ambitious Quest to Build an 'Artificial Sun': A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy
19 mins ago
China's Ambitious Quest to Build an 'Artificial Sun': A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy
Bosnia's VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies
7 mins ago
Bosnia's VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies
Gujarat Leverages Waste to Reclaim Land and Generate Energy
9 mins ago
Gujarat Leverages Waste to Reclaim Land and Generate Energy
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
10 mins ago
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
14 seconds
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
17 seconds
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
1 min
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
2 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
3 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
3 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
50 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
59 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app