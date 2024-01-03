Zoning Board Approves Resolutions for Hawthorn Solar Array Amidst Controversy in Hoosick Falls

In a decisive move that could change the energy landscape of Hoosick Falls, the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has given the green light to four resolutions integral to the Hawthorn Solar Array project. This ambitious 20-megawatt initiative, which proposes the installation of over 50,000 solar panels spread across a 130-acre site, has now cleared a significant hurdle.

Approval amidst Controversy

The ZBA’s decision arrived on the eve of the Town Board’s public hearing concerning a proposed moratorium on industrial-scale solar projects. This temporary halt, if passed, could significantly impede the Hawthorn project’s momentum. The approval process was not without its share of controversy, resulting in a divided vote amongst ZBA members. While one member opposed all resolutions, another voted against the special use permit.

Residents Divided over Solar Array

The solar array, a brainchild of CS Energy, has sparked intense debate among town officials and residents. Fears are mounting that this could potentially open the floodgates for additional large-scale solar installations. Residents expressed their apprehensions regarding the project’s scale, its encroachment on farmland and woodland, and the long-term implications it could have on the town.

Town Board to Decide on Moratorium

The Town Board is now poised to vote on the proposed moratorium, which could halt the construction of large commercial solar arrays for as long as a year. At stake is not just the Hawthorn project, but potentially the energy future of Hoosick Falls. If completed, the Hawthorn project would generate enough electricity to power 4,000 homes annually, with an operational lifespan of 25 to 40 years.