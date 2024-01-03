en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Zoe Saldana Acquires Historic Montecito Estate for $17.5 Million

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Zoe Saldana Acquires Historic Montecito Estate for $17.5 Million

Renowned actress Zoe Saldana, celebrated for her roles in blockbuster franchises ‘Avatar’ and ‘Avengers’, has made a significant real estate purchase. For $17.5 million, Saldana has acquired a historic property in Montecito, California. The estate, known as Casa De Buena Vista, was initially listed at $18.5 million in December 2022 and now finds a new owner in February of the following year.

Historic Beauty: Casa De Buena Vista

The Casa De Buena Vista is not just any property. Nestled on 4.8 acres, it features a Spanish Revival mansion that dates back 94 years. The mansion, a masterpiece designed by George Washington Smith with additions by Lutah Maria Riggs, offers 9,700 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a testament to its grandeur.

The house has retained its original period details like exquisite lighting, intricately designed tiles, and historical windows. The floor plan is an architectural marvel with vaulted beamed ceilings, a wood-paneled library, and grand public rooms.

The Magnificence of the Grounds

The allure of Casa De Buena Vista extends beyond the mansion. The estate’s grounds offer panoramic views that stretch from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Ynez mountains. Amidst the serenity of historic oaks, the property hosts a north/south tennis court, an oval swimming pool, a detached art studio, and a guesthouse with ocean views. Further enhancing the estate’s appeal are two three-car garages and a two-bedroom staff apartment.

Saldana’s Real Estate Portfolio

This is not the first time Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, have made headlines with their real estate choices. The couple also owns a tennis-court estate in Beverly Hills, a property once owned by Kimora Lee Simmons. The Beverly Hills property has been listed for lease at an impressive $47,500 a month, adding another feather to Saldana’s real estate cap.

0
United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges

By Safak Costu

WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica for $76M

By Dil Bar Irshad

St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament

By Salman Khan

Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season

By Salman Khan

CIA Surveillance Lawsuit Moves Forward; Potential Revelations Awaited ...
@Courts & Law · 2 mins
CIA Surveillance Lawsuit Moves Forward; Potential Revelations Awaited ...
heart comment 0
Justin Long Unveils Secret Wedding in Kate Bosworth’s Birthday Tribute

By BNN Correspondents

Justin Long Unveils Secret Wedding in Kate Bosworth's Birthday Tribute
Library Policies Across Pennsylvania School Districts Under Cultural Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

Library Policies Across Pennsylvania School Districts Under Cultural Scrutiny
Baltimore Radio Icon Dave Humphrey Passes Away at 80

By BNN Correspondents

Baltimore Radio Icon Dave Humphrey Passes Away at 80
Knoxville’s Emergence as a Live Entertainment Destination

By BNN Correspondents

Knoxville's Emergence as a Live Entertainment Destination
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
57 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
58 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
2 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
2 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
2 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
3 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
3 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
4 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app