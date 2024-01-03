Zoe Saldana Acquires Historic Montecito Estate for $17.5 Million

Renowned actress Zoe Saldana, celebrated for her roles in blockbuster franchises ‘Avatar’ and ‘Avengers’, has made a significant real estate purchase. For $17.5 million, Saldana has acquired a historic property in Montecito, California. The estate, known as Casa De Buena Vista, was initially listed at $18.5 million in December 2022 and now finds a new owner in February of the following year.

Historic Beauty: Casa De Buena Vista

The Casa De Buena Vista is not just any property. Nestled on 4.8 acres, it features a Spanish Revival mansion that dates back 94 years. The mansion, a masterpiece designed by George Washington Smith with additions by Lutah Maria Riggs, offers 9,700 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a testament to its grandeur.

The house has retained its original period details like exquisite lighting, intricately designed tiles, and historical windows. The floor plan is an architectural marvel with vaulted beamed ceilings, a wood-paneled library, and grand public rooms.

The Magnificence of the Grounds

The allure of Casa De Buena Vista extends beyond the mansion. The estate’s grounds offer panoramic views that stretch from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Ynez mountains. Amidst the serenity of historic oaks, the property hosts a north/south tennis court, an oval swimming pool, a detached art studio, and a guesthouse with ocean views. Further enhancing the estate’s appeal are two three-car garages and a two-bedroom staff apartment.

Saldana’s Real Estate Portfolio

This is not the first time Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, have made headlines with their real estate choices. The couple also owns a tennis-court estate in Beverly Hills, a property once owned by Kimora Lee Simmons. The Beverly Hills property has been listed for lease at an impressive $47,500 a month, adding another feather to Saldana’s real estate cap.