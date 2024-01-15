Zimbabwe’s Struggle with U.S. and EU Sanctions: A Deeper Look

The United States has been imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe for over 16 years, targeting individuals within the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and companies associated with the party. The U.S. government insists that these sanctions do not affect the general populace, emphasizing its role as a significant donor to the country. However, evidence suggests that the sanctions have a far-reaching impact on everyday Zimbabweans, affecting sectors from farming to urban development.

EU and U.S. Sanctions: Justified or Detrimental?

Similarly, the European Union, which had once imposed broad sanctions on Zimbabwe, has now lifted most of them. The remaining embargoes target Grace Mugabe, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, and arms trade. The EU, like the U.S., asserts that its sanctions do not harm ordinary citizens, and also states that it is a significant donor to the country.

Despite these assurances, studies by Western scholars suggest that aid to Africa can be damaging. They argue that more money leaves the continent than enters it, with an estimated $16.3 trillion being drained from the global south since 1980. These scholars also present the argument that aid fosters corruption and dependency.

Sanctions and the Everyday Zimbabwean

Contrary to the commitments from sanctioning bodies, there is substantial evidence that sanctions do impact average Zimbabweans. Farmers face difficulties in acquiring seeds from leading suppliers due to sanctions. Beverage companies require clearances to distribute popular soft drinks, and urban developers are hindered from accessing finance for housing projects.

Documents from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees the sanctions, reveal the extent of the sanctions’ reach into Zimbabwean trade. These documents, although heavily redacted to protect sensitive information, were acquired by The Insider after an extended two-year wait.

Zimbabwe’s Vice President Speaks Out

In October 2023, Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, announced that the country has lost over US$150 billion in revenues due to sanctions imposed by the European Union, United States, and other countries since the early 2000s. His announcement underscores the immense financial impact sanctions have had on the country’s economy.

Opinions regarding the impact of sanctions are varied, with some attributing the financial loss to them, while others argue that multiple factors have played a role in affecting the economy. This divergence of views illuminates the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing economic challenges faced by Zimbabwe.