Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in the development of small molecule therapeutics for cancer, has extended non-qualified stock options to two new employees. This move, dated January 2, 2024, falls under the company’s 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, designed in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The regulation specifies that these incentives are to be presented to individuals either freshly joining the company or returning after an employment hiatus, serving as a substantial enticement for their affiliation with Zentalis.

The Grant and Its Terms

The options granted comprise a total of 6,250 shares at an exercise price of $15.99 per share. This figure matches the closing price of the stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on the day of the grant. These options are slated to vest over a span of four years, with a quarter vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The remaining shares are set to vest in equal monthly installments over the following three years, on the condition of the employees’ sustained service to the company.

Zentalis’ Lead Product: Azenosertib

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ primary product candidate is azenosertib (ZN-c3), a WEE1 inhibitor envisaged for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. At present, azenosertib is undergoing various stages of clinical trials, both as a singular therapy and in combination with other treatments.

Research and Operations

Alongside, the company is also engaged in research on protein degraders, leveraging its proficiency in cancer biology and medicinal chemistry. Zentalis operates out of New York and San Diego, and further information about the company and its ongoing research is accessible on its official website.