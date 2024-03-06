Zena Development LLC Faces Strong Opposition in Woodstock and Ulster Over High-End Housing Plans

Amid growing concerns and opposition, Zena Development LLC has become the focal point of local scrutiny in Woodstock and Ulster, where their proposed development plans on a 624-acre property have sparked a wave of activism. Community members and environmental activists are rallying against the development, fearing it could disrupt the local ecosystem and inflate the housing market beyond reach for many residents.

Community Pushback and Environmental Concerns

The opposition is not without reason. The development site is nestled next to the Israel Whitman wildlife sanctuary and the Bluestone wild forest, areas known for their pristine natural beauty and critical environmental significance. The original plan, which included 191 units of housing and an 18-hole golf course, has been put on hold.

Now, the developers, former WeWork executive Evan Kleinberg and real-estate developer Eddie Greenberg, hint at a shift towards 77 townhomes or 23 to 27 single-family homes, with prices potentially soaring between $1.5 to $7 million each. This shift has not alleviated community concerns; rather, it has intensified the call for scrutiny and sustainable planning.

Access Issues and Legal Challenges

Access to the proposed development poses another significant hurdle for Zena Development LLC. The only current access is from Eastwoods Drive in Woodstock, with the Ulster side being effectively landlocked by property owned by the Ruby Rod and Gun Club, which has firmly denied any access to developers. This logistical challenge underscores the complexities of planning large-scale developments in environmentally sensitive and legally intricate landscapes. Moreover, the developers' decision to leave the planning details to Ulster's board has added to the uncertainty and skepticism among the local populace.

Political and Public Response

The unfolding scenario has attracted the attention of local political leaders. Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna and Ulster supervisor Jim Quigley have expressed their opposition and are coordinating efforts to address the potential impacts of the development. The strong public and political opposition reflects a broader debate about the future of housing, environmental conservation, and community integrity in rapidly changing rural landscapes. The developers' silence on their latest plans, coupled with the strategic shift to focus on the Town of Ulster, has only fueled the fire of local activism, spearheaded by organizations like the Woodstock Land Conservancy and the opposition group Stop Woodstock National.

As the story of Zena Development LLC unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between development and preservation, and the power of community activism in shaping the future of local environments. The ongoing saga of opposition in Woodstock and Ulster is a testament to the complexities of modern development in areas of environmental and cultural significance. It remains to be seen how this tension between progress and preservation will resolve, but one thing is clear: the voice of the community will be a decisive factor in the ultimate outcome.