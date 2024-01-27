Zekelman Holocaust Center Unveils Redesign: Shifts Focus from Perpetrators to Survivors

The Zekelman Holocaust Center, located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has unveiled a major redesign aimed at reframing the public's understanding of the Nazi genocide. This new approach emerges in response to a growing trend of visitors treating the exhibits inappropriately, often taking selfies with artifacts like a Nazi officer's uniform, thereby undermining the gravity of the historical events commemorated by the center.

Reframing Holocaust Remembrance

The $31 million redesign partially obscures artifacts associated with Nazi perpetrators with photographs showcasing the atrocities committed by these soldiers. By doing so, the museum intends to deter irreverence and foster a more reflective visitor experience. This shift is indicative of a broader, ongoing debate about how to engage visitors at memorial sites without allowing the influence of social media and selfie culture to dilute the solemnity that such places command.

Centering Survivors' Stories

As part of the redesign, the center has made a conscious effort to shift the focus towards the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. This includes removing a large image of Hitler to prevent salutes and adjusting the display of Nazi banners to obscure swastikas. The museum now features the testimonials of over 800 survivors, 60 of whom are based in Michigan. This strategy aims to infuse a measure of humanity into the narrative of the Holocaust, offering visitors a more personal connection to the victims and survivors.

Engaging the Younger Generations

With an annual budget of $6 million, the Zekelman Holocaust Center attracts approximately 60,000 visitors each year, the majority of whom are not Jewish. The museum's aim is not just to remember the victims but also to educate its visitors, particularly the younger generations, about the Holocaust in a respectful and impactful manner. While the museum still encourages social media sharing, it hopes that the redesigned exhibits will lead to a greater emphasis on sharing the stories and experiences of the victims and survivors, rather than focusing on the atrocities committed by the Nazis.