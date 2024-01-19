Zedd's Luxurious LA Mansion, Once Owned by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, on the Market for $26.5M

In the high-end Royal Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, the former home of Grammy-winning music producer and DJ Zedd, is on the market. The property, previously owned by singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner, is listed for a staggering $26.5 million, showcasing the continued allure of luxury real estate in areas favored by celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

From Celebrity Home to Personal Wellness Retreat

Zedd, also known as Anton Zaslavski, purchased the mansion two years ago in 2020 for $16 million. Transforming this architectural marvel into a 'personal wellness retreat', Zedd oversaw the addition of various luxurious amenities. The 16,000-square-foot mansion now features an ultramodern design, a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos home theater, a British-style pub, and even a recording studio. The property also boasts a large swimmer's pool, mature oak trees, a 'summer' kitchen, a putting green, and a 1,496-square-foot guest house with a sound-proof home theater.

Architectural Allure and Luxury Living

The home's design uniquely blends contemporary and traditional elements, creating an atmosphere of both privacy and spacious living areas. Among its many luxurious amenities, the mansion boasts a chef's kitchen and a gym, allowing for an elevated lifestyle. The property's outdoor terrace, complete with a pool, offers a place for relaxation and entertainment, while the interior spaces provide a sanctuary for creativity and wellness.

The High-Profile Real Estate Carousel

Zedd's decision to sell his Encino home comes amidst a flurry of high-profile real estate transactions in Los Angeles. Celebrities often trade homes among themselves, creating a dynamic and ever-changing landscape in the luxury real estate market. This particular transaction underscores the continuous movement and interest in Los Angeles' luxury real estate, particularly in neighborhoods such as Royal Oaks that are frequented by celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

As the listing brokers, David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, prepare for the sale, the property stands as a testament to the allure of celebrity-owned homes and the enduring appeal of luxury living in the heart of Los Angeles.