Zachary Levi Transforms into Harold for 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' Movie Debuting Aug 2

Zachary Levi brings a beloved children's book character to life in the highly anticipated film adaptation of 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'. Scheduled to hit theaters on August 2, the movie stars Levi as Harold, a young boy whose imaginative drawings become reality through the use of a magical crayon. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, known for his work on Ice Age and Rio, the film promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh adventure.

Cast and Crew Share Excitement

The film's star-studded lineup includes talents such as Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, Alfred Molina, and more. Levi expressed his joy in embodying Harold's boundless optimism and imagination, emphasizing the character's inherent positivity. Deschanel, in particular, shared her love for the original book and her excitement about its adaptation, highlighting the charm and creativity brought to the characters' cinematic lives.

Adapting a Classic

Columbia Pictures' adaptation of Crockett Johnson's 1955 classic promises to captivate audiences with its imaginative storytelling and visual spectacle. The storyline follows Harold as he navigates the complexities of the real world with his magical crayon, sparking both humorous and challenging situations. This cinematic journey explores themes of creativity, the power of imagination, and the importance of friendship and collaboration to address life's obstacles.

Hope for Inspiration

Levi hopes that families leaving theaters will be inspired by Harold's optimistic and imaginative spirit, fostering love, joy, and peace in their lives. This film adaptation aims to encourage viewers, both young and old, to embrace their creativity and view the world through a lens of wonder and possibility. As 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' prepares for its summer release, audiences eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness Harold's magical adventures on the big screen.