Zachary J. Siegal Ascends to Presidency at Olympic Steel Inc.

Olympic Steel Inc., a leading player in the metals service sector, has announced a significant internal reshuffle with the promotion of Zachary J. Siegal to the newly established position of President – Manufactured Metal Products. This move marks a milestone in the company’s history as it aims to accelerate growth and diversify into the manufactured end-use products market.

Siegal’s Ascension through the Ranks

Mr. Siegal embarked on his journey with Olympic Steel in 2007 as a Quality Engineer. Since then, he has climbed the corporate ladder, assuming various leadership roles such as Purchasing Manager, Operations Manager, and General Manager. His last position was Vice President – Strategic Development, a role in which he played a pivotal part in the company’s strategic expansion through acquisitions over the past six years. He will continue his involvement in mergers and acquisitions in his new role.

Leadership of the New Business Group

In his new capacity, Siegal will spearhead the Manufactured Metal Products business group, a fresh addition to the Olympic Steel’s portfolio. This group will incorporate the operations of McCullough Industries, Metal-Fab, Shaw Stainless & Alloy, and EZ-Dumper. The operational activities within this new group will continue their financial reporting through the carbon and specialty metals business segments. Siegal will directly report to Andrew S. Greiff, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Olympic Steel.

Acclaim for Siegal’s Contributions

Olympic Steel’s top brass, CEO Richard T. Marabito and President Andrew S. Greiff, have lauded Siegal’s significant contributions to the company’s growth and his knack for harnessing enterprise capabilities to drive optimal returns. Siegal’s educational credentials include a finance degree from Miami University and a Master of Business Management from Fordham University’s Deming Scholars Program. He is also an alumnus of the MSCI Strategic Metals Management Program at Washington University. Apart from his professional responsibilities, Siegal is an active member of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Leadership Council and the Olympic Steel’s ESG Steering Committee.