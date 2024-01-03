Zach Fiandt Joins LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. in Strategic Collaboration

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based financial advisor Zach Fiandt has built a formidable reputation over the past decade for his personalized approach to assisting high-net-worth clients with comprehensive financial planning. Recognizing the need for greater autonomy in his practice, Fiandt has decided to join forces with LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc.

A Strategic Partnership

This notable move comes after a meticulous due diligence process that showcased LPL’s commitment to advisor independence and client-focused experiences. The collaboration promises to enhance Fiandt’s services, leveraging LPL’s growth toolkit and localized resources to further benefit his clientele.

Industry Leaders Welcome Fiandt

Cory E. Marlow, President of Financial Partners, Inc., has shown considerable excitement over Fiandt’s association. Marlow believes that Fiandt’s experience with affluent clients and his unique skills will significantly bolster their Fort Wayne market presence. David Hubbard, CEO of Exemplar Financial Network Enterprise, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the positive impact Fiandt’s high-quality advisory services will bring to their Indiana operations.

Building a Lasting Partnership

Scott Posner, LPL’s Executive Vice President of Business Development, also extended a warm welcome to Fiandt. Posner underscored LPL’s commitment to providing advisors with the flexibility and support they need to serve their clients effectively. He also expressed anticipation for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with Fiandt and his network.

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial planning, Fiandt’s move to partner with LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. signifies a strategic step towards optimized service delivery for high-net-worth clients. With the backing of these industry leaders, Fiandt is well-positioned to continue offering exceptional financial advisory services, thereby further solidifying his stature in the field.