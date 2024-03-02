Yuri Anshelevich Gifts Cellos to Orchestra, Gemma New's Final Season Begins at Dallas Symphony

In a heartwarming act of generosity, celebrated cellist Yuri Anshelevich has donated his prized collection of cellos and bows to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, marking a significant contribution to the institution. This donation coincides with the commencement of Gemma New's fourth and final season as Principal Guest Conductor, highlighted by a series of performances featuring Holst's 'The Planets' from September 15-17 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Advertisment

Yuri Anshelevich's Legacy and Donation

Anshelevich, a revered figure in the world of classical music, has decided to leave a lasting legacy at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra by donating his valuable collection of cellos and bows. This gesture not only enriches the orchestra's resources but also serves as a testament to Anshelevich's deep connection with the ensemble. In celebration of this donation, Anshelevich will grace the stage with a solo performance on November 5, promising an unforgettable musical experience for attendees.

Gemma New's Captivating Final Season

Advertisment

Gemma New, having made a remarkable impact since her debut with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in fall 2019, embarks on her final season as Principal Guest Conductor. The season's opening concerts feature an ambitious rendition of Holst's 'The Planets', setting the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating series of performances. New's tenure has been marked by innovative programming and a commitment to engaging audiences, making her final season a highly anticipated event in the classical music calendar.

Implications for the Future

The contributions of Yuri Anshelevich and Gemma New to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra signify a period of transition and renewal for the institution. Anshelevich's donation enriches the orchestra's instrumental arsenal, potentially inspiring future generations of musicians. Meanwhile, New's departure heralds a new chapter in the orchestra's leadership, with her final season serving as a celebration of her contributions and a glimpse into the future of classical music in Dallas.